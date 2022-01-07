Goodbye ole pal
When I was hired as sports editor at The Star almost seven years ago, one of the first people from the community to reach out to me was Russ Potts.
Having been devoid of Virginia politics for the better part of 30 years, I have to admit that I really didn’t know anything about Russ’ career in Richmond or even that he had run for governor in 2005.
I had never heard of his company which was producing major sports events and fundraisers.
So when Russ gave me a phone call and asked me to have lunch one afternoon, I was very intrigued. Over my many years in the business, there had been only rare occasions where I met with someone without doing an interview or having some agenda item involved. As I learned out more about Russ and his career, which including being a sports editor at The Star in the 1960’s, I looked forward to the afternoon.
And that lunch did not disappoint.
While we separated by 23 years at birth, Russ and I were kindred spirits, especially when it came to sports. That afternoon lunch turned into a more than two-hour conversation as we reminisced about many of our sports memories, the people we knew and our solutions to the world’s problems, especially those in the sports world.
At one point, we discussed one of his great friends Lefty Driesell and I happened to mention that I was told when I was younger that my aunt had actually gone out with Lefty in high school. Russ immediately called Lefty and I got to have a 10-minute conversation with the basketball legend.
It’s a memory I’ll treasure. Just like lunches with Russ.
While working at home nearly three weeks ago, I received the news that Russ had passed at age 82.
I stared at my computer in disbelief and the sense of loss was immediate.
Over the subsequent years from our first meeting, I learned a lot more about Russ Potts, his many accomplishments and how much he loved this entire community.
While he did so much for his beloved alma mater Handley, I can attest that Russ certainly stayed connected with all of the area’s sports programs, especially during football season. At the old Star building, the phone would ring religiously every Friday night and it was that familiar voice on the other end looking for the football scores from our area teams.
In fact, one of the last text exchanges I had with Russ came this season while I was covering a Clarke County football game on the road.
He wanted to know how all the local teams were doing that night and what was happening in my game. He also asked for an opinion on what would happen in the Handley-Sherando game that would be played the next day.
I think that’s what made Russ a good politician, businessman and friend — he was passionate, inquisitive and willing to listen to others whether he agreed or not.
And if he liked something, he’d let you know which is becoming all too rare these days.
Our last lunch together came on a hot afternoon this past August. Always early to anything, I watched as Russ with his seemingly boundless energy came jaunting through the parking lot at Winchester Country Club. Even though the temperatures were blistering, we sat outside with no one around and enjoyed our lunch as the fans on the terrace whirled overhead.
As usual the conversation lasted substantially longer than the time he probably had carved out. I found it fascinating that he was interested about a bowl game that was going to be live streamed instead of being on television. Russ wrote down the info in a little notebook and you could see that the wheels were turning as to whether there was a future business venture in the making.
And as we left, we said once again how we needed to do this more often than once or twice a year.
“God bless, ole pal,” he’d say while shaking hands before hustling back to his car.
The last text message we received from Russ came in late October. He asked if The Star could use “Walter Barr Field at Kelican Stadium” in future articles because the legendary football coach and his good friend was in poor health.
Within days, Coach Barr would pass. Less than two months later, the community would suffer another huge loss.
Goodbye ole pal. Russ, you will be sorely missed.
