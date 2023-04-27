A couple of weeks ago, I ran across a video circulating the internet.
Many of you may have seen it.
The clip shows the end of a wrestling match between two teens in Illinois. After the match was finished, the two competitors head back to the middle of the mat to shake hands and wait for the referee to raise the hand of the winner, something that’s an integral part of the sport.
Except this time, that didn’t happen. As the winner held out his hand, the loser brushed past it and sucker-punched the victor in the face. The force of the punch snaps the head back of the winner, who curls up into a ball while blood begins to pour. His stunned parents rush to the mat in disbelief.
According to a report, the 14-year-old must now wear special headgear, something that looks like something you’d see Jason Voorhees donning in a “Friday the 13th” movie. The loser of the match has been charged with assault.
While some may chalk this up as a mistake of youth, adults also are involved in incidents that make you scratch your head.
A video, originally from 2021, is making the rounds again from a youth flag football game in Michigan. In it, the coach of one of the teams becomes irate with the officiating. After one of his fellow coaches herds him back to the sidelines, he sees a parent, who supposedly is smirking, and the coach decks him with a shot to the face. That video was posted online by another parent, who said he pulled his son out of the league because of similar encounters with other coaches.
And if you want to see something scary, just do a search for “referee attacked” or “umpire attacked.” The videos make you wonder why anyone would want to do that either as a career or to pick up a few extra bucks.
Where has this all gone off the rails?
People will say we’ve become a more violent society, but it’s hard to imagine anything more barbaric than watching people and animals being killed for sport in the Colosseum in Rome.
What is really dying is sportsmanship, respect and etiquette. In fact, we seem to be celebrating the opposite, especially on social media.
We’ve lost respect for our opponents and the appropriate process to get ahead.
As an athlete, you don’t have to like the guy or gal on the other side. In fact, you can hate your opponent’s guts, but that doesn’t mean you disrespect the sport or that opponent’s effort.
There is nothing wrong with wanting to win, but we’ve put such a high cost at doing so that we’ve seemed to forget how to do it the right way.
Winning and losing is a process. Good coaches will tell you that you have to learn how to win before becoming consistently successful and a lot of that knowledge is acquired from your losses.
But in today’s world, we’ve become so impatient. We want success yesterday and not tomorrow.
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who is on top of the world now, began his career at age 41 in Philadelphia. He’d be run out of town because he couldn’t win the big games.
His first Super Bowl title would come 20 years later in Kansas City and now he’s got two after last season, his 10th with the Chiefs.
In auto racing, Tony Stewart has been a winner in anything that he drives. But during a recent podcast interview with Kenny Wallace, the Firefighter’s Marshal next week at the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, Stewart talks about one of his new endeavors, drag racing in the NHRA.
“I want to be respectful coming in,” said the three-time NASCAR champ who won his first NHRA race recently by an estimated 1.5 inches. “It doesn’t matter anything that I’ve done in the past before I got there. I’m a rookie just like anybody else. The way that I am as a person and a driver is … I want to respect the sport, respect the people in the sport and learn the etiquette and do it the right way.”
Etiquette and respect is something that we all could use a few more doses of — and not just on athletic fields. We’d all be better if those two disciplines were taught and applied to life.
Maybe if those things were taken to the heart, we’d see poor sportsmanship knocked out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.