Prior to the 2019 NFL Draft, former NFL quarterback, analyst and radio host Boomer Esiason proclaimed that Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins was a franchise quarterback.
Esiason, who led the Bengals to Super Bowl XXIII, said that Haskins checked all of the boxes to be a star and on his New York-based radio show he implored the Giants to take the Buckeyes quarterback with the No. 6 pick.
He was incredulous when the team selected Duke’s Daniel Jones, instead. “This is about as crazed as it gets,” Esiason said the day after the first round.
Esiason wasn’t the only one who had a high assessment of Haskins before the draft. At one point, draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. had the Ohio State quarterback going as the top pick in the draft, before later settling on rankng Haskins as the No. 7 overall player on his Big Board. “He could be a star,” said Kiper and his fellow ESPN analyst Todd McShay agreed.
Now less than two years later, Esiason has a different opinion of Haskins, who was released by Washington a day after a subpar performance on Sunday afternoon. All remaining 31 teams passed on claiming Haskins from waivers on Tuesday.
“He just doesn’t seem to love the game of football, because that’s ultimately what it takes,” Esiason said of Haskins this week.
And after seeing Haskins last season, Kiper actually thought it might not be a bad idea for Washington to take another quarterback (Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa) in the 2020 Draft.
You can measure a lot of tangible things (speed, strength, agility, accuracy) at the NFL Combine and in private workouts, but maybe the hardest things to measure are heart and common sense.
Having been benched and demoted to third string earlier this season, you would have thought that Haskins would have been extremely motivated by his second opportunity, especially since Sunday’s clash against Carolina could have given Washington the NFC East title.
Instead, he got caught violating COVID-19 protocols a week before the game, which caused a team distraction and cost him $40,000 and his role as team captain. He then had a flat out awful performance against the Panthers in a 20-13 loss. He was outperformed Taylor Heinicke, who just a couple of weeks earlier was more worried about math classes at Old Dominion University rather than blitzing linebackers.
While everyone around the team seems to agree that Haskins is indeed talented, there seem to be numerous reports coming out of Washington that he is ill-prepared on game day.
At 23, Haskins is young enough to turn some things around in another place, but it won’t be in Washington, which is a shame because he grew up in the area. He leaves with more interceptions (14) than touchdowns (12) and a 3-10 record as a starter.
Maybe he can learn something from a league veteran who also had a rough Sunday.
Houston defensive lineman J.J. Watt went off in an interview following the Texans’ latest loss on Sunday. The future Hall of Famer, using some colorful language, went on a nearly two-minute diatribe.
“If you can’t come in and put work in in the building, go out to the practice field and work hard, do your lifts and do what you’re supposed to do, you should not be here,” Watt said. “This is a job. We are getting paid a whole lot of money.”
While the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has struggled with injuries in recent years and has not been as productive, no one ever has doubted his passion for the game.
Maybe that’s because he was a lowly two-star recruit coming out of high school and had to leave Central Michigan to walk-on at Wisconsin before making himself into a college star. If you watched HBO’s “Hard Knocks” a few years back, you saw just how hard Watt works to be one of the league’s top players.
And love him or hate him (he can be a hot dog), that’s what endears him to teammates and to the fans who pay his salary. After 10 seasons, Watt may not have as much time left, but he feels those fans deserve every player’s best no matter what the standings say.
Haskins still has time on his side, but will his passion for the game match his talent? Maybe, but not in Washington.
