One of the byproducts of the recent snowy weather and this COVID-19 pandemic is that my wife and I sometimes are at home during our work days.
My wife teaches algebra at a local high school and with virtual teaching (and the size of our house) it’s hard to ignore her doing her job.
Since it’s been nearly 45 years since I took high school algebra, it’s been somewhat enlightening. This past week, the focus has been on simplifying expressions. I have to admit I’ve forgotten a lot, but eavesdropping I found I could follow along and get a couple of the answers.
Listening to those problems being simplified made me feel for the coordinators of student activities at our local high schools. At least in algebra there are rules to follow for solutions, but there’s never been anything like this mess in scholastic sports.
March is going to come in roaring like a lion and the schedules over the next couple of months are going to be anything but simple.
To review, Handley and Clarke County are currently playing Virginia High School League winter schedules. While the VHSL winter season started in December, Handley and Clarke County basketball, wrestling and swim teams teams did not open their regular seasons until early January and the postseason already has started for those sports.
Handley and Clarke County will open the VHSL fall sports competition season at the end of February, with football kicking off on Feb. 26. Volleyball, cross country, golf and competition cheer also are slated for the fall season, which could last as long as May 1 (for football championship games).
While Handley and Clarke County are starting fall seasons, James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando will begin winter seasons — well, sort of. Frederick County chose to delay the start of athletics until March 1 and will open with winter seasons playing mostly each other.
But there are several exceptions.
Frederick County’s cross country and competition cheer teams will compete during the fall VHSL season, meaning those two sports will be eligible for VHSL postseason competition. The rest of the fall teams will compete during Frederick County’s designated season from March 29 to April 27, but they'll also have a chance to compete against teams participating in the VHSL fall season.
The Frederick County football teams, who normally compete in the Class 4 Northwestern District, will get a chance to play one of those district teams even though there is little crossover between their seasons.
Thanks to the VHSL’s “Championships +1” system, which allows the teams who did not qualify for the regional playoffs to get in action in addition to the regular season, the three non-qualifiers in district football will square off with the three Frederick County schools (opponents to be determined) on April 9 or 10. Frederick County volleyball teams have the opportunity to face off against non-qualifiers from the district on April 8 and 13.
While you’re scratching your head trying to remember all of this, the other rule is that schedules remain in flux and can change at any moment.
Just this past week, Clarke County had to adjust its football schedule to drop one opponent, add a game with someone already on the schedule and shuffle the dates of some other contests.
And with COVID numbers still running high, one positive test on a team could wipe out the best laid plans.
You get the feeling that the CSA’s are running around like that old plate spinner (I believe his name was Erich Brenn) on the “Ed Sullivan Show,” racing back-and-forth like crazy to keep something from hitting the ground.
If we make it through April, then everything is supposed to be back to normal (as normal can be) when all of our area teams will be participating in the VHSL’s competition spring season, which runs from April 26 to June 26. That means the Class 4 Northwestern District will be full strength for the first time in more than a year.
Maybe, just maybe, that will happen and everything leading up to that will run smoothly.
But unlike algebra, this past year has taught us that rules can and will be altered.
That’s as simple as it gets.
