’Tis the season.
We use that phrase an awful lot during the end of the year as we celebrate the holidays, but maybe we should break it out a little earlier.
For the sports fan, the fall sports season seems to be the time when some of the greatest rivalries roll around.
And you don’t want to miss any of the big ones.
In college football, those rivalry games even get their own name.
There’s the Iron Bowl (Alabama-Auburn), the Red River Showdown (Texas-Oklahoma) and the World’s Biggest Cocktail Party (Florida-Georgia).
There’s matchups that need no special names like Ohio State-Michigan and Army-Navy.
There’s games which are defined by the trophy they play for like the Commonwealth Cup (Virginia-Virginia Tech), Paul Bunyan’s Axe (Minnesota-Wisconsin) and the Old Oaken Bucket (Purdue-Indiana).
And on the pro gridiron, it’s always a slugfest when Pittsburgh-Baltimore and Washington-Dallas get together.
And you couldn’t help but notice Friday that Europe and the United States were scrapping again in the 43rd Ryder Cup.
Locally, we certainly can’t complain about the level of competition, no matter the sport.
Somehow they never seem to disappoint.
In football, the first rivalry game of the fall season came in Week 1 with Sherando hosting James Wood. That contest was tied with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter until the Colonels pulled away for a 34-20 win.
By the time you’re reading this, the Millbrook-Sherando clash will have been decided as the Class 4 Northwestern District heats up.
With four playoff spots to be split among the seven district teams, the rivalry games have a little more on the line than bragging rights.
Still to come are: Millbrook at Handley (Oct. 9), Sherando at Handley (Oct. 16), James Wood at Millbrook (Oct. 29) and Handley at James Wood (Nov. 5).
Whoever wins the Barr-Lindon Crimson Apple (The Apple Cup) given by The Winchester Star to the best of those four teams will have earned it.
But football doesn’t own a monopoly on the tight rivalry match-ups. Quite honestly, maybe the most competitive of all the clashes among locals may be in volleyball.
As the story to the right of this column suggests, Millbrook and James Wood had another barn-burner last night with the Pioneers prevailing 25-16, 20-25, 25-20, 11-25, 15-13. Earlier this season, Millbrook rallied for a 19-25, 23-25, 25-13, 25-17, 15-12 win over Sherando. The Colonels needed four sets (25-18, 25-17, 23-25, 25-14) against Handley. The only sweep thus far was Sherando’s 3-0 triumph over Handley on Thursday.
The best thing about those rivalry matchups is that they are scheduled to play each other twice in the regular season.
Still to come are: James Wood at Sherando (Sept. 28), Millbrook at Handley (Sept. 28), James Wood at Handley (Oct. 12), Millbrook at Sherando (Oct. 12), James Wood at Millbrook (Oct. 14), Handley at Sherando (Oct. 14), Sherando at James Wood (Oct. 21) and Handley at Millbrook (Oct. 21).
Area cross country and golf teams are also highly competitive this fall and we’ll truly get to see where they are once the postseason tournaments roll around. The Class 4 Northwestern District and Region 4C (Oct. 5) golf tournaments are right around the corner. The Class 4 Northwestern District (Oct. 23) and Region 4C (Oct. 30) cross country events follow.
Yes, when the leaves change and it starts to get cooler you can’t beat the matchups across the land. But the ones close to home are special, too.
’Tis the season to buy a ticket and grab a spot in the stands.
You won’t be disappointed.
