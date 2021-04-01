How appropriate that on the first day of Major League Baseball this year that the two teams in our area won’t play scheduled games.
The Washington Nationals had their game against the New York Mets postponed by a COVID-19 outbreak on the Nats. They had gone through the entire spring without a positive test, then got one and the player flew back from Florida on the team plane.
In Boston, the culprit was simply bad weather.
Sort of dampens the enthusiasm a bit, doesn’t it? But that seems down all around.
The NCAA men’s Final Four doesn’t have one team East of the Mississippi left. There’s likely more interest around here on Roy Williams retiring at Carolina than in Gonzaga’s quest at becoming the first team since Indiana in 1976 to have a perfect season.
But in this year that we were a captive audience for sports, most of us showed we didn’t care as much for a variety of reasons.
Certainly our timing was thrown out of whack by all of the COVID-19 restrictions, but with many of us at home, we showed our interests had changed dramatically, especially for marquee events.
Viewership for the Stanley Cup Finals was down 61 percent from the previous year. The NBA Finals numbers dropped 51 percent. The World Series ratings were 32 percent lower than the previous record low. The Super Bowl ratings dropped and hit a 15-year low. The Masters was down 49 percent and the Kentucky Derby plunged 43 percent to its worst rating ever.
Why such a sharp decline?
Experts say the Presidential race pulled viewers away and point to high ratings for cable news networks. This could be part of it, but the numbers haven’t improved that much since the election.
Certainly jumbled schedules didn’t help. Many of us prefer to stay in our routine each day.
There’s also the rise of streaming services where viewers have dumped cable TV for more control of what we want to see.
That’s important especially to the younger generation that doesn’t seem to have time to spend three hours on the couch for a ballgame. Only 53 percent of those labeled as Generation Z (born between 1997 and 2012) say they are sports fans.
Some of us of a certain age who remember life before cable TV can recall waiting weeks to see your team. Access was limited and created more anticipation before cable changed that.
Now there also is an abundance of information and ready-made highlight packages. Today’s younger generation can get up the next morning, grab their I-Pad and see a neatly edited highlight collection from their favorite team’s game on YouTube. That’s even made ESPN’s SportsCenter obsolete.
But there’s also something else.
Sports became more political and that’s definitely had an impact over the past year.
This week YouGov did a survey for Yahoo News and the poll showed some interesting results.
The poll question was simple: “How has the discussion of politics in sports on social media impacted your viewing habits?” The possible answers were less, more, the same or I’m not a fan.
Of there 1,606 adults surveyed, 34.5 percent answered the question by saying they watched less sports, 11 percent said they watched more and 56.3 percent said they watched the same amount. Of those that watched less, 53 percent identified as Republicans, 19 percent were Democrats and 39 percent were Independents.
If you want to know why the NBA toned down its political rhetoric from last season, well, maybe you have an answer.
Several have theorized that the pandemic only accelerated a trend for the future. With older viewers dropping off and younger viewers giving sports a pass for other things, the number of viewers will drop, except for streaming services and social media.
It presents a big problem for TV networks which are shelling out a lot of money to broadcast live events.
If this trend continues, it makes you wonder if April Fools’ Day only comes once a year.
