We recently heard from someone who described this winter scholastic season as being a big disappointment.
It had nothing to do with sports, but more with Mother Nature.
It seems that the weather didn’t cooperate with enough flakes to provide as many snow days as area students and teachers have been used to getting.
But when it comes down to sports, this winter has delivered a blizzard of excitement.
Basketball has certainly been in the forefront, on both the boys’ and girls’ levels. Entering Thursday night’s action, the Handley boys and the Sherando girls have qualified for the Class 4 state tournament. Clarke County has both its boys’ and girls’ teams one victory away from accomplishing the same feat.
You can argue about the quality of the local teams when compared to some of the area’s best, but there can be no squabble about the quantity of games that have come down to the buzzer.
It’s been utterly amazing how many contests in the Class 4 Northwestern District that have been decided by a basket or less in both the regular season and postseason.
In boys’ action, Handley defeated Millbrook three times by two points. The Judges won one of them on the basket at the buzzer and their defense held on the other two.
The Pioneers would play nine games that were decided by two points or less. Handley also split a pair of one-point decisions against Kettle Run in the regular season by the exact 62-61 score.
The most memorable boys’ contest came as Sherando and Handley met in a playoff game after both tied for the regular-season title. Despite 43 points from Emerson Fusco (which is the second-highest total in Handley history), the Warriors topped the Judges 73-71 on Lazare Adingono’s bucket at the buzzer in double overtime.
In girls’ action, regular-season champion Millbrook and tournament champion Sherando split four meetings with three of those games being decided by three points or less. One of those came after the two teams also needed a playoff after tying for the regular-season title and another came in the tournament championship.
James Wood handed Sherando its only other loss so far in a two-point decision. In non-district action, the Colonels edged Clarke County by three and four points during the regular season.
While basketball is still ongoing and has the potential for more madness, the other winter sports delivered on a high level.
In wrestling, Sherando’s Keagan Judd won his third Class 4 championship. The only thing that could stop Judd in the VHSL postseason was COVID-19 as Frederick County chose not to participate in 2021. That cost him a chance at a rare four-peat at the state level, which has only been achieved locally by Clarke County’s Bayne Gordon (2017) and Bryan Wallace (2018).
While Judd (who didn’t allow a point in this year’s state tournament) didn’t have an opportunity to win four golds, his teammate Anthony Lucchiani is halfway there. The sophomore won his second title this winter and he’s already receiving the respect from other wrestlers, who are trying to avoid his weight class.
James Wood sophomore Colton Bendure also took home his first gold medal.
In the area swimming scene, Sherando’s Taylor Smith wrapped up her stellar high school career with a pair of silver medals (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke) and helped the Warriors to place sixth as a team. Handley senior Gracie Morgan, who couldn’t compete in the state meet last year with an injury, placed third in the 500 freestyle and James Wood’s Lauren Masters finished fourth in the 50 and 100 freestyle.
Joe Warnagiris’ fourth-place finish (100 backstroke) helped the James Wood boys place seventh.
In Class 2, Clarke County’s boys rode excellent finishes in relays and a third-place performance from Jefferson Fairbanks (50 freestyle) to the best finish in school history as the Eagles placed second.
While this winter may not have allowed a break from classes, there have been plenty of chances to enjoy some incredible finishes (we couldn’t list them all here).
The good news is that potentially a few more nail-biters are out there before the winter season gives way to the spring. And that’s nothing to be disappointed about.
