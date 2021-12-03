Perfect opportunity
It was about six years ago that I ran into Brent Pry again.
The first time I had met the then Penn State assistant football coach came during a 2014 meeting set up by new Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin to introduce his staff to the throngs of media that covered the program.
The prevailing opinion that afternoon was that Franklin had surrounded himself with some impressive football minds and time has proved those impressions correct.
Sean Spencer, who was appropriately nicknamed “Coach Chaos,” is now an assistant with the New York Giants. Charles Huff is now the head coach at Marshall, while Ricky Rahne just finished his first season as head coach at Old Dominion. John Donovan served a stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Josh Gattis is currently the offensive coordinator at Michigan and Bob Shoop is now at Miami after stints at Tennessee and Mississippi State.
At that time, Pry served as linebackers coach and a co-defensive coordinator with Shoop. He seemed like a pretty sharp guy in the limited time we got with him that day.
A little more than a year later, I was surprised to see Pry walking the sidelines in Stephens City. On this Friday night in late October, Pry was down to watch Sherando linebacker Dylan Rivers, who at that time had verbally committed to the Nittany Lions. Penn State would play Maryland in Baltimore the following day before nearly 70,000 fans, but on this night Pry was here to see one of his guys.
At halftime, I wandered over to speak to Pry since I was just a year removed of having covered Penn State as sports editor in State College, Pa. We had a frank conversation about the team and its direction. He certainly backed up the initial impression I had of him in 2014 and I could see why a recruit would be convinced to head to Happy Valley.
Shoop would leave after that season to become defensive coordinator at Tennessee and Pry would take over the same position at Penn State. The Nittany Lions would win the Big Ten title in 2016.
Ironically, Rivers would change his mind about Penn State and head instead to Virginia Tech. Rivers would say how much new Hokies coach Justin Fuente influenced him to go to Blacksburg.
It seems almost funny now that Pry is doing the same thing — heading to Virginia Tech because of Fuente.
While the majority of Franklin’s initial staff at Penn State had moved on to other places, Pry was still there. He had his chances to coach elsewhere, but often in college football it’s making the right choice instead of taking the first opportunity. That kind of works with recruiting, too.
On Tuesday, Pry was hired by the Hokies to replace Fuente, who honestly never seemed to mesh with the fan base in Blacksburg. After two solid seasons (with many of former head coach Frank Beamer’s recruits) to start, Fuente led the Hokies to a 24-23 record over the next four seasons before parting ways with two games to go this year.
The opening proved to be a perfect one for Pry, who grew up in Lexington and had a reverence for the Virginia Tech program that few other candidates could have. He also spent a season on Beamer’s staff working with revered defensive coordinator Bud Foster.
It seems a perfect fit for someone who waited for the perfect opportunity.
Of course, this story won’t have a happy ending if Pry doesn’t get the program heading in the right direction.
It won’t be easy as maybe it once was when Virginia Tech and Virginia were the only two Division I-A schools in the state. Liberty, Old Dominion and now James Madison have joined the fray, making recruiting that much tougher for the state’s elite players, who are also on the radar for many other schools like Penn State.
Fuente found out it wasn’t easy to win consistently and so did Bronco Mendenhall, who surprisingly announced his resignation at Virginia late on Thursday. Mendenhall, who was 99-43 at BYU, will leave Charlottesville with a losing record (he’s 36-38) no matter how the Cavaliers do in a bowl game.
Certainly, Pry has an understanding of the challenge ahead and he has a good idea of what it will take to turn things around — like walking the sidelines on a Friday night, so that the Saturdays afternoons are a success in Lane Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.