Great stories
Sports provides wonderful life lessons and moments. If you can get past all of the politics involved today (which is difficult), there are great stories out there.
February hasn’t been short of them if you’ve been looking, both nationally and locally.
If you were like most people, you watched a thriller of a Super Bowl, won 23-20 by the Los Angeles Rams. No matter who you were rooting for, you had to feel good for a couple of the Rams’ superstars.
Defensive tackle Aaron Donald has arguably been the best ever at his position from the first time he stepped onto the field. Yet, the three-time defensive MVP had never won a title. His relentless passion finally netted him a ring and you could see just how much it meant as the tears streamed down his face in a postgame interview. Some things mean more than a big paycheck.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the NFL as a No. 1 pick in Detroit, but things never rolled in the Motor City. He spent 12 seasons there and was 0-3 in the playoffs. He was sacked 385 times. You have to wonder why he didn’t take his ailing body and quit (many would have), but a trade this past season gave him a new opportunity. He’d go 4-0 this postseason, leading the Rams to late three-point wins in the final three playoff games. The years of losing seemed to melt away.
Wide receiver Cooper Kupp should have quit before he ever got to the NFL. He didn’t even get a scholarship offer out of high school. Despite that, he’d go on to play Eastern Washington (not exactly a Big 5 power). He’d impress enough to get drafted. Five pro seasons later, he’d lead the league in receptions, yards and touchdowns, be named its Offensive Player of the Year, catch the winning TD pass in the Super Bowl and be named the Super Bowl MVP. Guess the college scouts whiffed on that one.
Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis’ niche in the sports world had been associated with being a hot dog. At the 2006 Winter Olympics, she celebrated too early and fell near the finish, costing herself a gold medal. She’d compete in three more Olympics, only advancing once to the medal round and finishing fourth. But 16 years after that infamous fall, a 36-year-old Jacobellis would win a pair of gold medals in China, the second in a team event with 40-year-old Nick Baumgartner.
On Thursday night, two fledgling NASCAR teams made the field for the Daytona 500. Greg Biffle, a former star who had not raced in the Cup Series since 2016, came off the bench at age 52 and got the New York Racing team in the field. Youngster Kaz Grala, 23, raced former boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather’s “The Money Team” into the field with a last-lap pass. It will be interesting to see how each fares Sunday against the established teams.
But as much as you can learn about the determination of national figures, you can see it at home, too.
On Tuesday night, a pair of basketball playoff games in Stephens City echoed that.
In boys’ action, Handley came out on fire against Sherando and built a 16-4 lead in about five minutes. The Judges, who have mostly dominated the Warriors over the seasons, would score 20 first-quarter points.
They’d only score 20 the rest of the game as the Warriors tightened up on defense and chipped away at their deficit. They’d finally get ahead for good with a little more than two minutes to go and hold on for a 43-40 win that would put them into regional play for the first time since 2013 as determination paid off.
On the girls’ side, Sherando had to seemingly coast in the final eight minutes against James Wood with a 13-point lead. But the Colonels wouldn’t give up, they’d score the first 14 points of the period to take their first lead at 39-38 with 1:35 left. With all of the momentum on James Wood’s side, the Warriors were able to stave off the rally and won on sophomore Asia Williams’ basket. Both girls’ teams truly showed what fight was all about.
It also will be that way in the pool and on the wrestling mats in state competition this week. There will be great performances, like Clarke County’s Kayla Sprincis winning by more than 30 seconds in the Class 2 girls’ 500 freestyle, that shine.
Athletics provide great stories. Seek and ye shall find.
