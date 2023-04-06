UPPERVILLE — At a recent rehearsal, as members of the Blue Ridge Singers moved through the song “Even When He is Silent,” by Kim André Arnesen, their declaration of believing in love, “even when I feel it not,” was grounded with sincerity in the low, rumbling notes of the bass section before the sopranos led a crescendo to a heavenly high of expressing belief in God, “even when He is silent.”
“We’ve talked about sun, love and then … I believe in God,” choir director Jeffrey M. Alban told the choir. “It’s like we’ve been waiting for this the whole time.”
This month, the choir will present its series “Into Eternity” through four free performances.
Now in its 14th season, the acclaimed community choir will ponder what eternity will be like through a collection of music that is anchored by Arvo Pärt’s moving setting of The Beatitudes from the Bible. The work was composed in 1990 and revised in 1991.
Performances will be April 21 to 30 in Front Royal, Winchester, Manassas and Upperville. The concerts are free, but a $15 donation is suggested.
The Beatitudes, outlined in Matthew 5:1-12, come from the beginning of Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount and offer a series of lessons for how people will be blessed by God and honored in his kingdom through acts of charity and humility:
“Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.
Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.
Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth.
Blessed are those who hunger and thirst after righteousness,
for they will be filled.
Blessed are the merciful, for they shall be shown mercy.
Blessed are the pure in heart, for they will see God.
Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called the sons of God.
Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.”
Musically speaking, Pärt’s composition is “striking on many fronts,” Alban said.
First, it’s composed in a minimalist style, he said.
“[E]ach beatitude is set in a particular key area, with the following beatitude rising chromatically and dynamically,” Alban said. “Once the pinnacle has been reached, the organ finishes the work with a spectacular toccata that reverses the chromatic ascent to the original key.”
The concert features music that spans more than 500 years, starting with the high Renaissance and moving into 19th-century English anthems, American folk songs, spirituals and various new compositions by contemporary composers.
The focus of the concert “is on different outlooks on eternity and what might happen there,” Alban said.
Accompaniment will feature Dan Miller on piano and organ and a small group of percussionists.
Performances will be:
• 7:30 p.m. April 21 at Front Royal Presbyterian Church, 115 Luray Ave., Front Royal
• 4 p.m. April 23 at First Baptist Church, 205 W. Piccadilly St., Winchester
• 7:30 p.m. April 25 at All Saints Catholic Church, 9300 Stonewall Road, Manassas
• 4 p.m. April 30 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 9108 John S. Mosby Highway., Upperville
Blue Ridge Singers started in 2009 with a commitment to excellence, education and community. They now offer a student scholarship and are dedicated to serving seniors around the area.
In past years, Alban said they sang at The Village at Orchard Ridge and Westminster-Canterbury, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made that difficult to continue.
“[W]e have been making every effort to keep all of the senior living facilities aware of our concerts with the hope that the residents can attend our concerts on their own or through group transportation,” he said.
These performances are made possible in part by the support from the Marion Park Lewis Foundation, the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the Town of Front Royal.
For more information, visit the choir on Facebook or at blueridgesingers.org.
