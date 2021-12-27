FRONT ROYAL — Christendom College expects to open its new Christ The King Chapel in September.
The college began construction of the chapel on its campus off Shenandoah Shores Road in Warren County in September 2019.
“The exterior is nearly complete now, and we are hard at work on the interior, with woodwork, artwork, and more currently ongoing inside the Chapel,” Zachary Smith, the college’s associate director of marketing and communications, wrote in an email.
The private, liberal arts Catholic college raised $45 million in a two-year, capital campaign dubbed “A Call to Greatness” that helped pay for the chapel as well as fund student financial aid and the endowment. The college completed the campaign in 2018 in time for the school’s 40th-anniversary celebrations.
The Gothic-inspired chapel includes more than 100 stained-glass windows, solid mahogany and red-oak doors and two, 35-foot bell towers. The main tower rises 114 feet. Motorists on Interstate 66 can see the chapel from the highway.
The chapel can seat more than 850 people. The college announced that it had commissioned Kegg Pipe Organ Builders to custom-make the chapel’s 2,500-pipe organ.
Most of the work on the building’s exterior has been completed, Smith said. The college added the steeples to the front of the chapel earlier this fall.
“On the inside, a number of artists have been painting beautiful artwork for the crossing tower, beautifying the space while woodwork continues on the ceiling,” Smith said.
Crews installed new stained-glass windows in recent months and plan to put in more over the next nine months, Smith said. The college is fundraising to build a piazza in front of the chapel to serve as a gathering place on campus to include such features as statues and fountains.
Christendom students, family members, faculty and other area residents attended the topping-out ceremony for the chapel in late January 2020. The ceremony commemorated the laying of the last beam on the chapel. Crews completed the “topping out” and then switched focus to complete the steel skeleton.
The college selected Alabama-based Hoar Construction in August 2019 as the project’s general contractor and site work began the following month.
O’Brien & Keane serves as lead architect for the project, while Beyer Studio oversees design and production of the stained-glass windows. Other project partners include Meyer Consulting Engineers, Provectus Inc., and Pennoni.
Visit chapel.christendom.edu for more information about the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.