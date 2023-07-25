Christie Jett is no stranger to difficult conversations.
As a genetic counselor with Valley Health, she spends her days meeting with patients who want to determine their risk for cancer based on family history. She also works with women experiencing high-risk pregnancies. In both of these medical spaces, she helps people figure out their next steps when life throws unexpected hardships their way.
“At its core, my job is about helping people through a difficult position that they never envisioned themselves being in. Nobody goes through life saying ... ‘I’m gonna get cancer’ or ‘I’m gonna have a baby with anomalies.’ But when they find themselves in that position, I am there to help,” she said. “I can’t cure it, can’t take it away, but I can at least give them information and help them navigate it.”
But challenging, uncomfortable topics aren’t exclusive to the medical field. Jett says she’s witnessed anger and distrust while attending Frederick County School Board meetings.
Though her skill set is, on paper, vastly different than that of an education professional, Jett sees a great deal of overlap between her abilities as a medical professional and the type of candidate that makes a good School Board member. So, this year, she’s decided to run for the Gainesboro District seat.
“I think we have great bones in our public school system here,” Jett said. “... And I think there is a place where we can advocate for change in a positive, respectful way.”
Jett says that right now, her largest concern is Frederick County’s ability to keep qualified teachers in its schools. If elected to the board, she says she hopes to foster a culture of support for teachers, from making sure they have what they need in the classroom, to offering support when needed, to recognizing the good work teachers are doing.
“You can only attack the people working in an institution for so long before they’re no longer willing to do it,” she said. “We all say our teachers are saints, and then we turn around and don’t give them the resources they need. ... That’s really what pushed me into it. It’s just, I wanted my kids to have the best education they could get. And I want that for all the kids in Frederick County.”
When it comes to her healthcare background, Jett sees lots of similarities between the way the medical and educational fields operate. Both, she says, are complicated systems. Both went through difficult times during the pandemic. Both carry potential for a great deal of disagreement and contention. Jett believes her experience navigating that type of world would be valuable on the school board.
“Part of my goals on the School Board would be working together, not at odds with different groups. And that’s not to say we are going to agree on everything, right? I’m not going to promise parents that I’m going to vote the way they want me to every time. I’m not going to tell teachers that I would do that. But I think that if we all just kind of sit down and come at it with a more level head that we can really just set a more respectful tone,” she said.
And, though Jett’s career is in a different field, she isn’t unfamiliar with the school system. She completed FCPS 101, a course that provides a deep dive into how Frederick County Public Schools operates. She’s a regular classroom volunteer at Gainesboro Elementary School. She’s even dressed up as the school’s mascot, the eagle.
“I try to be as involved as I can in our schools. And so yes, I don’t have direct teaching experience. But I, you know, I make copies for the teachers. I cut printouts for our projects. I mean, I have seen the good that our teachers can do, but also the challenges that they face,” she said.
And, Jett says she loves FCPS. Her children are students at Gainesboro Elementary, and she says she hopes to see them graduate from James Wood High School years down the road.
Between her experience as a healthcare worker and perspective as a parent and regular school volunteer, Jett says she hopes she can bring a calmer mindset to the school board — especially when it comes to difficult conversations.
“I think there’s a lot more common ground than sometimes the school board meetings make it look like,” Jett said. “... With my experience in healthcare, I can disagree and just kind of take it in stride, and I think that makes me particularly suited for this job.”
Jett’s name will appear on the ballot as Christie Jett. On an initial list of candidates from the Frederick County Department of Elections, her name was listed as Anne C. Jett. That has since been corrected.
Frank Funes is also running in the Gainesboro District. The board’s at-large, Back Creek and Opequon seats are on the ballot for this November’s election as well.
Early voting for the Nov. 7 election runs from Sept. 22 through Nov. 3.
