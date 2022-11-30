Christmas in Middletown

Washington football legend Brian Mitchell (left), seen here with Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV, was on hand Friday to light the town's Christmas tree on Reliance Road. More than 500 people attended the event, and each child in town got a present. Every restaurant in town provided food. Music was provided by Fred Pollard and the cast of "A Seussariffic Christmas Carol" by Selah Theatre Project. Modern Renovations sponsored the event. Middletown's Christmas Parade steps off at 2 p.m. Sunday.

