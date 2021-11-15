WOODSTOCK — The Christmas in the Valley drive-through light show will return for a second year and presenters are preparing for their kickoff on Nov 19.
The event, which started in 2020 as a way to offer holiday cheer safely during the COVID-19 pandemic, will look much the same this year but with additional vendors, features and other technical updates, said organizer Tom Eshelman, general manager of the Shenandoah County Fair Association.
“This is a forever thing for us,” Eshelman said. “Every November and December we’re going to do this.”
The driving tour will take place again at the fairgrounds in Woodstock, he said, but a second entrance this year will allow people to visit the accompanying carnival, food vendors and shopping village without having to use the same entrance as vehicles entering the light show.
The second entrance will be near the exit, he said.
“They can get in and get out real easy,” he said.
Also new this year are seven additional character features, including a Santa, a sleigh and an elf.
Those who came last year will see that the format is different too, and characters that appeared in one location will be somewhere else along the route this time.
Christmas in the Valley remains the only regional holiday driving tour, Eshelman said.
Though Clearbrook Park in northern Frederick County and Morven Park in Leesburg will both host walking light shows beginning Nov. 26, the next closest driving light show is at Bull Run in Manassas, Eshelman said.
“That one’s a pain to get to,” he said.
The Woodstock site, however, is right off Exit 283 from Interstate-81, he said.
As with last year’s event, Woodstock’s route will ask that participants along the tour remain in their cars throughout their ride.
The tour starts Friday and runs through New Year’s Day.
Thursday is Family Night, with tickets priced at $20 per car. Other nights, the light show is $25 per car. Everyone gets a candy cane, Eshelman said.
Tours will run from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays and from 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. In the week before Christmas, the tour will be every day with hours from 5 to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
The carnival and shopping village, which are both free to attend, will open on Nov. 26. The carnival will match the hours of the light show on the four weekends it’s open. The shopping village, which has added vendors this year, will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays and from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturdays.
Eshelman said that the second entrance this year will allow people to quickly pick up food and take it to go if they like, similarly to how the Shenandoah County Fair offered a lunchtime to-go option earlier this year.
He said some of the fair’s popular vendors will also be on-site with the carnival, selling items like burgers, hot dogs and seafood.
Sponsors of Christmas in the Valley are LD&B Insurance and Financial Services, Criswell Ford, Ortts Electric, Foltz Contracting, Valley Health and First Bank with cooperation from the Town of Woodstock. The Fair Foundation has also put a lot of money into the project, he said.
Eshelman expects the busiest nights to be Thanksgiving and Dec. 1 but said that people who come out on the first Friday or Saturday of the event can get a good idea of how the traffic might be on other nights throughout the light show’s run.
In their first year, the light show had more than 5,000 cars attend, he said.
“We feel that over 20,000 people came and saw it last year,” said Eshelman. “But I think we’ll surpass that.”
For more information about Christmas in the Valley at 300 Fairground Road, Woodstock, call the fair office at 540-459-3867 or visit the event’s new website, christmasinthvalleyva.com.
See Walking in a Winter Wonderland at Clearbrook Park, 130 Poolside Drive, Clear Brook, from Nov. 26 to Jan 2. Info at fcprd.net
See Holiday Road at Morven Park, 17195 Southern Planter Lane, Leesburg, one of three Holiday Road events around the country, from Nov. 26 to Jan. 2. Info at holidayroadusa.com/location-va.
