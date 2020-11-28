The Shenandoah County Fairgrounds Association will host Christmas in the Valley on weekends at the Woodstock fairgrounds through Jan. 2.
The event will feature a 1½-mile drive-through trail of Christmas scenes and light displays to be enjoyed from the safety of the family car, the fair announced in a recent news release.
“We think it’s a good asset for the Valley and for us,” said Tom Eshelman, general manager of the Shenandoah County Fair.
The idea came about around late August when the fair had to cancel most of its events during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
With the fair largely canceled until next year, he said, “We just couldn’t see ourselves sitting here in a stagnant state.”
He and the board members looked into whether to rent equipment or purchase it, ultimately deciding that with partnering investors they could buy the festival.
“The plan is to do this every year now and add to it,” he said.
Though Gov. Ralph Northam recently added restrictions to how many people can congregate in a group, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise around Virginia, Eshelman said outdoor festivals are not yet included and that the event is following current regulations.
Separate from the driving tour will be carnival rides and games, “fair food” and Saturday night entertainment, the festival website says at christmasinthevalleyva.com.
Food will include a popcorn trailer, a cinnamon roll trailer, a funnel cake and pizza trailer, and a sausage wagon with hot dogs, hamburgers, corn dogs, Italian and Polish sausages, french fries and sodas. Fair favorites like snow cones, candy apples, cotton candy and fried Oreos will also be available for purchase.
On Dec. 19, The Promised Land Quartet will offer two shows, one at 6:30 p.m. and one at 8 p.m., the fair website says.
On Fridays and Saturdays until Dec. 19, the fairgrounds will host an indoor crafts village featuring vendors with holiday gifts, treats, Christmas décor and more.
All activities require that proper safety practices are followed. Masks will be mandatory at the indoor craft market and at other locations where proper social distancing can’t happen. Masks are not required for the lighted trail drive, though people must stay in their cars for the drive, except at designated parking places and restrooms.
CarnivalThe carnival will run from 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays, 1 to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 9 p.m. Sundays, with time changes beginning after Christmas.
The carnival will also be open from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays.
Christmas week, the carnival will add times from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Starting on Christmas, the carnival will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and from 5 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The carnival’s last day will be from 1 to 10 p.m. Jan. 2.
Lighted trailThe trail will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 5 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 2.
During Christmas week, the trail will also be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as well as on Dec. 30.
Craft VillageThe Christmas Village will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays from Nov. 27 to Dec. 19.
There is no admission fee to the village or carnival. The drive-through trail is a separate activity and will cost $25 per carload up to eight people, with $5 discount coupons good for Thursday and Sunday nights. Discount coupons are available at select businesses and also will be provided to each paying automobile for return visits. Vehicles with nine or more people will be charged $50.
Coupon locations include:
Front Royal: Mom’s Diner, Melting Pot and Stokes General Store
Middletown: Italian Touch
Strasburg: Box Office Brewery
Winchester: Ear Food, Backseat Bar and Grill
“Hopefully this is just the beginning for us,” Eshelman said. “Ideally we need the community to come out in droves.”
