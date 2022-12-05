WINCHESTER — This weekend, area residents will be able to buy holiday gifts while helping to build a safer community.
The Kevin Riley Foundation of Hope, a nonprofit organization based in Winchester that advocates against gun violence while assisting children who need food, clothing and enrichment opportunities in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, will hold its first Winter Wonderland Christmas Market from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday in Jim Barnett Park's War Memorial Building.
"We're going to have 30 unique craft vendors," said Crystal Pruitt, founder of the nonprofit that bears her brother's name. "Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there for free photos from 1:30 to 4:30. All families have to do is bring their cameras or cellphones to take the pictures."
A winter wonderland wouldn't be complete without a cup of hot chocolate, so Pruitt said a free hot cocoa bar will be available to all attendees. Also offered for free will be face painting and ornament-making activities for children.
"We also hope to give out Santa hats to the first 100 attendees," Pruitt said. Additionally, "We're going to have raffles, and there will be a food truck on the premises for food and drink purchases."
The food truck will be operated by Franklin's Smokin' Barnyard of Winchester, which specializes in smoked and barbecued pork and chicken.
Pruitt said the money raised at Sunday's Winter Wonderland Christmas Market will allow the Kevin Riley Foundation of Hope to "adopt" families with limited incomes for the holidays and "put smiles on the faces of children at Christmastime" by purchasing gifts their parents or caregivers may not be able to afford.
"We have a lot of good stuff planned that day," Pruitt said.
The namesake of the Kevin Riley Foundation of Hope was 29 years old when he was shot to death on Oct. 28, 2020, in a parking lot on Adams Drive in Winchester. His murder compelled Pruitt to launch a foundation that advocates against violence.
Over the weekend, the Kevin Riley Foundation of Hope illuminated its Christmas Tree of Remembrance in front of the Church of the Good Shepherd at 645 Berryville Ave. in Winchester. Pruitt said her wish is that someone planning to use violence to settle a score will see the tree and reconsider his or her course of action.
To learn more about the Kevin Riley Foundation of hope and this Sunday's Winter Wonderland Christmas Market, visit kevinrileyfoundation.org.
