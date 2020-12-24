BERRYVILLE — There's no empty spaces on Iva Longerbeam's Christmas tree.
Some of the ornaments adorning it are more than a century old, having endured a family tragedy during Longerbeam's youth. They're a reminder of the unbreakable bond that she and her three sisters who survive today share, as well as their accomplishments in life.
On the morning of Jan. 17, 1947, the family home at 111 Lincoln Ave. in Berryville was destroyed by a fire determined to have started in the chimney. All of the contents were destroyed, except for a cedar Christmas tree in the kitchen that firefighters were able to drag out before the blaze consumed the house. The family escaped, but they were left homeless amid below-zero temperatures.
Another decorated tree in the living room couldn't be saved, Iva Longerbeam recalled.
Tradition was to put up the trees each Christmas Eve, and the family enjoyed them into the new year, her sister, Marie Longerbeam, remembered.
Among the ornaments on the saved tree were a ceramic angel atop it, a bell, small red boots representing each of the six sisters, a small deer, a small celluloid angel and some glow-in-the-dark icicles. Iva Longerbeam, 75, noted that the ceramic angel belonged to her late mother, Audrey Longerbeam.
Their father was Hunter Longerbeam.
Longerbeam is proud to now have the ornaments hanging on the Christmas tree in the living room of her North Buckmarsh Street home, which is filled with holiday decorations.
Sometimes at night, she sits and marvels at the ornaments and the tree. She remembers happy times she and her sisters had despite growing up with few personal belongings. She also recalls joyous occasions that current family members have had through the decades.
Especially she and her sisters.
"We're a very close family," Iva Longerbeam said of her sisters. "We all don't agree on everything. But at the end, it's all family."
Referring to herself and her sisters, she added that "some (people) didn't feel the ragamuffins would make it after our parents died. But where do you find four girls with the same jobs for 45 to 60 years of service before retirement? I would say we made it!"
Iva Longerbeam and Lloyd both retired from the Bank of Clarke County. Another sister, Janie Longerbeam, worked for dentist Dr. Danny Allen for 54 years. Semi-retired, Marie Longerbeam works at the Annabelle Beauty Salon, which she used to own.
Along with their parents, two sisters, Agnes Turner and Carolyn Singhas, are deceased, as is brother Buddy Longerbeam.
Quite a few relatives died before the age of 55, Iva Longerbeam mentioned.
That tightens the sisters' bond.
"It feels really good to have companionship as you get older," said Janie Longerbeam, 73. Nowadays, "so many families don't get together (on holidays). They don't talk. It's bad."
"It's great to know you've got someone you still can rely on," added Marie Longerbeam, the oldest of the sisters at 79. "I couldn't survive without my family."
All four sisters live in either Berryville or Clarke County.
A modern tradition is for current family members to gather at Iva Longerbeam's house on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for food and conversation. This year's gatherings might be smaller, though, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those attending will be expected to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
This week, Iva Longerbeam baked 25 pounds of homemade sugar cookies using her mother's recipe.
"When the family comes on Christmas Eve," she said, "they'll go to the closet and help themselves."
The sisters wish everyone "Merry Christmas." They urge people to share the holidays — as much as they can — with family and friends, keeping in mind that some people are not as fortunate, having no one with whom they can celebrate.
As the years have progressed, they've endured hardships. Quoting her mother, Iva Longerbeam said, however, "The good Lord doesn't put more on you than you can handle."
The old ornaments on her Christmas tree will remain a reminder that tragedy can be overcome.
Iva Longerbeam admits that she sometimes thinks about changing some of the ornaments, replacing them with newer ones.
"But I always think of my family traditions, so I can't bring myself to do it," she said.
One tradition doesn't remain, though. She now takes down her tree each year before Jan. 1. Some people believe that not doing so brings bad luck in the new year.
Her mother initially wondered whether that had anything to do with the house fire, Iva Longerbeam recalled.
Although it's superstition, she doesn't want to take any chances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.