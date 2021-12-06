BERRYVILLE — Clarke County residents came together twice over the weekend to celebrate Christmas with their friends and neighbors again.
Large crowds gathered in downtown Berryville on Friday night for the lighting of the Christmas tree in Rose Hill Park, then on Saturday for the 2021 Annual Clarke County Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Clarke County Ruritan Club and Berryville Main Street.
The events were cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At 6 p.m. Friday, Berryville Mayor Jay Arnold flipped a switch in the park's gazebo to turn on the tree's golden lights, as well as the star above.
The Clarke County Community Band immediately launched into its rendition of "O Christmas Tree." It later performed a concert at the Barns of Rose Hill nearby.
Throughout the evening, the Clarke County High School Choir sang Christmas carols while strolling along Main Street. Children learned how to decorate Christmas cookies, and visitors of all ages enjoyed horse-drawn carriage rides around town.
Winners of the annual parking meter decorating contest were announced. Listed by category, they are:
• Grand prize — "Nutcracker" by Heather Williams.
• People's Choice — "Horse and Carriage" by the Findley and Portnell families.
• Best Meter by a Family, Individual or Friends — winner, "Penguin" by Chris Van Meter; honorable mention, "Candy Cane" by the Milliken family.
• Best Meter by a Business — winner, "Wet Bandits/Home Alone" by Modern Mercantile; honorable mention, "Steel Metal Candy Cane" by Temp A Tron.
• Best Meter by a Nonprofit Group — winner, "Feed Silos" by Clermont Farm; honorable mention, "Holly Basket" by the Clarke County Department of Social Services.
• Best Use of Recycled and/or Natural Materials — winner, "Oscar the Grouch" by the Clarke County 4-H Livestock Club; honorable mention, "Gnome" by the Clarke County 4-H Outdoor Adventurers.
Meters will remain decorated through the holiday season for the public to view.
They "really spruce up (the appearance of) Main Street," said Berryville insurance agent Jason Sengpiehl.
Promptly at noon on Saturday, the siren at the John H. Enders Fire Company & Rescue Squad sounded, signaling the start of the parade. Approximately 50 entries progressed westward along Main Street from Station Road to the Clarke County Public Schools' headquarters.
Many of the entries were local ones, such as student musicians and 4-H and FFA (formerly the Future Farmers of America) members. Numerous classic cars and emergency services vehicles, plus several farm tractors, made their way along the parade route.
Participants from other area localities joined them. For instance, Tina Hammel, a Berkeley County, West Virginia resident honored as Mrs. All American Lady, waved to the crowd during her chauffeured ride. Fire trucks from Goochland County, Mountain Falls and Shepherdstown, West Virginia, joined ones from Enders and the Boyce and Blue Ridge fire companies.
City of Winchester Pipes and Drums performed.
"I loved the bagpipes," said Berryville resident Marci Shinabery. "I want them to come back" to Berryville and perform again.
The parade concluded with a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Children later met with them at the Enders social hall.
Shinabery and her friend, Lacy Morise, also of Berryville, were excited by all they observed.
"It was the most impressive Christmas parade I've witnessed in Berryville," said Morise. It seemed to have the most entries ever, she said.
"It was awesome," Shinabery added.
