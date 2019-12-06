Kathy Luttrell, of Frederick County, adjusts an ornament on the Christmas tree she decorated in memory of her brother, George “Eli” Jones, who died Aug. 24 at 73. Jones, a Boston Red Sox fan, was a Vietnam veteran and 25-year employee of Winchester Feed and Seed. His favorite shirt and jacket hang on the wall behind her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.