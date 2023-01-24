Christmas Tree Retirement

City of Winchester facilities maintenance employees Steve Lang (left) and Shane Hovatter carry a section of Winchester’s Christmas tree to a truck for removal from the Loudoun Street Mall in downtown Winchester Monday. The 40-foot-tall Norway spruce was donated by Sally Hovermale Megeath of Winchester and family.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

