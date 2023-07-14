Christopher Davey is a parent, a business owner and a lifelong Frederick County resident, with multiple generations of his family calling the area home.
Now, he’s on the ballot as an at-large Frederick County School Board candidate for this November’s election.
“Of course, the number one priority is to make sure that the kids are safe, make sure they have the resources they need for anything that would happen, whether it be extracurricular, whether it be a mental health issue. ... We need to make sure we’re there for the kids so we can do the best thing for them,” Davey said.
Davey co-owns SOS Repair, a family-run auto shop in Winchester, with his father and one of his sisters.
One of his big goals as a candidate is promoting this type of technical career for Frederick County Public Schools students by expanding and promoting CTE (Career and Technical Education) programs.
“We used to contact local businesses and tell them, ‘Hey, we have some really good kids coming up ... out of the CTE program. Would you be interested in taking them into your business?’” Davey said. “And I feel like we need to expound upon that again because I don’t feel like every kid needs to go to college, or should go to college. And you know, getting into the workforce is a really good thing, too. And if we can keep them local, then it helps our local economy, too.”
Davey wants to make sure the school system is smart with its budget. Especially, he said, when it comes to making sure teachers have what they need in the classroom.
“I feel like we don’t supply the teachers with the appropriate needs that they have sometimes for classroom supplies and stuff, and we expect teachers to, unfortunately, come out of pocket a lot with that stuff. And I don’t feel like that’s correct. ... I feel like we should be supplying that instead of teachers having to supply stuff,” he said.
Davey said that looking after staff is a way to incentivize more “good, educated teachers” to come work for the district, which would strengthen the community as a whole.
As a former student athlete in FCPS, Davey also said he wants to make school sports teams more accessible for students who want to get involved.
“Especially in high school, we have a lot of kids that want to play, but our JV team and everything is getting too big, so we have to cut a lot of kids. It’d be nice if we could get a freshman team to keep the kids involved. ... I know for myself, playing baseball all through school and everything really helped not just me, but other kids stay out of trouble, too. ... Growing up, you’re trying to figure out your spot and your place, and if you don’t have something else helping you, sometimes it’s easy to get off on the wrong track. So keeping them involved in the sports will really help out,” he said.
Many of Davey’s goals center around making FCPS, and Frederick County as a whole, a better place to live and work. He loves his community, and says he’d want to use a spot on the school board to help the area move forward.
“There’s a lot of things we can do on a local level to continue to move and attract more teachers to the area, and move in the right direction,” he said.
In addition to the at-large seat, Frederick County School Board positions for the Back Creek, Gainesboro and Opequon districts are up for election this November.
Early voting for the Nov. 7 election runs from Sept. 22 through Nov. 3.
