WINCHESTER — A Winchester man was sentenced to time served Friday after pleading no contest to sexually assaulting and forcibly raping a 14-year-old girl who was in his care.
Winchester Circuit Court Judge Brian M. Madden made it clear, though, that if Daniel Thomas Lipscomb commits any crime or violates any of the terms of his probation for the next 15 years, he ”could and probably will” receive a total revocation of his suspended prison sentence and be held in custody for nearly 30 years.
Following Friday’s sentencing hearing, Winchester Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Layton said the reason Lipscomb was offered a time-served deal was to protect the emotionally traumatized victim from having to testify in court. Additionally, there were some evidentiary issues due to a lack of witnesses, and prosecutors were barred from mentioning Lipscomb’s extensive criminal history if the case went before a jury.
According to court documents, Lipscomb, 41, of the 400 block of Highland Avenue, forced, threatened or intimidated the teenager to have sex with him between the dates of Sept. 1 and Nov. 28, 2019.
Details of the offense are sparse because a Winchester Circuit Court grand jury on Nov. 16, 2021, issued direct indictments against Lipscomb, meaning there were no public investigative records from the Winchester Police Department in the defendant’s court file. Also, since Lipscomb entered pleas to rape and aggravated sexual battery on March 3, there was no trial in which the evidence against him was presented.
Lipscomb was also indicted on Nov. 16, 2021, on charges of committing an indecent act with a child while in a supervisory position and failing to register as a violent sex offender, but those counts were dismissed in accordance with his plea agreement with the Winchester Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
Had Lipscomb been tried and convicted of all four charges stemming from his rape of the 14-year-old girl, he would have faced a maximum prison term of life plus 30 years.
Lipscomb was taken into custody on Jan. 27, 2020, and held without bond. The three years spent behind bars at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County is the only jail time he will receive for the rape and sexual battery charges unless he violates the terms of his probation.
Madden on Friday also ordered Lipscomb to serve five years of supervised probation and 10 years of unsupervised probation, and to register with the state as a violent sex offender for the rest of his life. Additionally, Lipscomb must abide by a lifetime protective order issued on behalf of the victim, and he will never again be allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors unless they are his own children.
Finally, Madden imposed a total prison sentence of 32 years but suspended all but the three years Lipscomb had already served while awaiting trial.
Lipscomb’s attorney, Alasen Schell, asked that her client be released immediately following Friday morning’s sentencing hearing, bypassing the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center’s standard method of processing discharged inmates, because he has a family member in poor health. Madden said it was not in his power to set Lipscomb free on the spot because, since he is still the responsibility of the jail, it would be up to officials there to settle the matter.
”As far as the court is concerned, he’s done,” Madden told Schell.
According to court documents, Lipscomb, a native of Fairfax, has a multitude of previous convictions in Prince William County dating from March 1998 to August 2019. His prior offenses there include abduction, object sexual penetration, failing to register as a sex offender, three counts of credit card theft, unauthorized use of a credit card, receiving stolen property, destruction of property, escaping custody, being a prisoner in possession of a deadly weapon, reckless driving, being profane or drunk in public and trespassing.
In Winchester, shortly following his release on the most recent Prince William charges, Lipscomb was arrested on Jan. 27, 2020, for sexually assaulting the teenage girl as well as fleeing from police and two counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer. He was convicted of the fleeing and law enforcement assault charges on Aug. 16 of last year and ordered to serve eight months in jail.
