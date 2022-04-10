STEPHENS CITY — In the bottom of the seventh inning, Emma Chunta had a flashback.
Seven pitches later, she sent Millbrook center fielder Grace Badnek way back until she could run no more.
Sherando's senior shortstop belted a two-out, three-run walk-off home run to cap a five-run seventh inning and give the Warriors a dramatic 7-6 win over the Pioneers on Saturday at Sherando Park.
Chunta's blast sent Badnek scurrying back until she collapsed the mesh fence 200 feet away in center field. Chunta continued around the bases after the ball dropped a good 20 feet beyond the fence, not breaking stride until she was engulfed by her delirious teammates at home plate.
In June of last year, Chunta's go-ahead grand slam against Millbrook pitcher Emily Jeffries in the sixth inning at Sherando Park provided the final runs in the Warriors' 8-6 Class 4 Northwestern District quarterfinal win.
Saturday's home run was even more dramatic. Jeffries quickly got ahead 0-2 before Chunta took a ball inside, fouled off two pitches, and took another ball before sending a rocket to center that gave the Warriors just their second win of the season. Sherando is now 2-6 (1-2 district), while a Millbrook team that has dealt first-place Liberty its only district loss fell to 5-5 (2-3).
The Pioneers hit three home runs on Saturday, with sophomore shortstop Alexis McFarland (2 for 4) hitting two solo shots to give her an area-best seven home runs this year.
Chunta said with a laugh that she did think about her grand slam "a little bit" when she stepped to the plate with runners on first and third and two outs in the seventh. Up until the seventh, though, Sherando had little to smile about. The Warriors had only five hits and drew just one walk through six innings, scoring twice in the third with the help of an error.
"Props to Emily, she hit her spots and has a really good curveball, and kept us on our toes," said Chunta, who played her first game this year at shortstop after previously playing second. "[In the seventh], I'm standing up at the plate, and she's moving [her pitches] over more and more and more. I think just on the last pitch, she missed her spot."
Chunta — moved up in the order from fifth to fourth as part of a new lineup for Sherando on Saturday — made Jeffries pay to cap an impressive rally. Jeffries went 6.2 innings and gave up three earned runs, eight hits, two walks and struck out six batters.
Junior Jaeda Long got it started with a one-out, pinch-hit double to left-center field, and sophomore right fielder Anna Borst followed by lining a single to center to put runners on first and third.
Sophomore outfielder and leadoff hitter Abby Vadnais (3 for 4, two RBIs) then tapped a ball toward Jeffries. Jeffries didn't bother with Long and instead went for the out at first. She made an accurate throw, but the ball bounced off her target's glove and went toward the fence in foul territory. Not only did Long score, but Borst advanced to third and Vadnais went to second.
Freshman catcher Kayla Grum then came up. Grum was previously hitting ninth in Sherando's batting order. But she was also the team's leading hitter coming into Saturday with a .467 average (7 for 15) and had a .500 on-base percentage, so she was moved to second. Grum — who had a sacrifice fly in the third inning that put Sherando up 2-1 — fell behind 1-2 but drew three straight balls to load the bases.
Madison Harris (1 for 3) lined a sacrifice fly to right to bring in Borst to make it 6-4, and that set the stage for Chunta.
"Emily and her were battling that whole time," Sherando coach Mark Conner said. "Emma was getting some cuts on her. I was over there at third going, 'Just get a nice, lovely swing on the ball, and [the ball] will do the work for you after you get a good swing on the ball.' That's what she did. It's pretty exciting."
It was a much-needed win for a Warriors team that was used to success coming into this year. Sherando had just one losing season in nine seasons under former head coach Clarence Smith, who took a job with Winchester Public Schools just 11 days before the first practice this year
Chunta said there's been an adjustment period with a new coaching staff. In addition to Conner, her father Tom, an assistant, is also new. And while last year's team started off with a 4-0 start, this year's team lost three one-run games in starting 1-6.
"We've had a lot of close games, and we've been trying to get our team to fight through a full seven innings," Conner said. "Today, we showed that."
Juggling the lineup and making some defensive changes may also help get the Warriors headed in the right direction.
"Our message [to the team] was we're just trying to find the recipe to success," Conner said. "We've got 13 capable players on our team and we know they can play at any given time. We're just trying to find that way to gel it all together and win games. Today, it worked in our favor. You hate to do it in the seventh inning, but that's the excitement of the game."
Sherando did show its depth on Saturday. In addition to Long's pinch-hit double, senior Abbie Schellhammer replaced Santanna Puller (6.1 innings, six earned runs, 10 hits, no walks, four strikeouts) with one out and runners on first and third in the seventh. She retired both batters she faced, with Jeffries driving in a run with an RBI groundout to make it 6-2 and getting McFarland (.594 batting average and an area-best 21 RBIs coming into Saturday) to ground out to Chunta at short to end the inning.
The Warriors will next get another Frederick County rival on Tuesday when they travel to James Wood.
"I think this game will really keep us going forward," Chunta said. "I think it will really give us the confidence to play James Wood."
For Millbrook, Saturday's loss was a stunner.
After giving up those two runs in the third inning to fall behind 2-1, Millbrook came right back with solo home runs from Ashlyn Philyaw (2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a stolen base) and McFarland to take a 3-2 lead in the fourth. And Jeffries was pitching well, this after dominating Liberty with a one-hit, five-inning shutout with nine strikeouts on Tuesday.
"Emily was rolling," Millbrook coach Carolyn Campbell said. "What we just talked about in our [postgame] meeting is that we've got to minimize the errors and string some more hits together, and we'll come out on top. We've got to learn how to finish games."
Also for Millbrook, Allie Simmons went 2 for 3 and Arizona Parkes had an RBI single. The Pioneers travel to Jim Barnett Park to play Handley on Wednesday.
