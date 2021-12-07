WINCHESTER — The First United Methodist Church building on North Braddock Street has been sold for just over $1 million, according to documents filed in Winchester Circuit Court on Friday.
The church’s Board of Trustees sold the property to David A. Rao for $1,060,000, according to the petition of sale filed by the board. The church, which was built in 1921, has been vacant since March of 2020. Church officials first sought to sell the building for $1.6 million, then reduced the price to $1.2 million. They have said they plan to build a new church on property they own at 362 Apple Pie Ridge Road in Frederick County. Last year, church officials estimated the new church would cost about $3.8 million.
Rao told The Winchester Star recently that he wants to convert most of the building into one-bedroom and efficiency apartments. He said he’s unsure what to do with the former church sanctuary.
