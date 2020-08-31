Unitarian Universalist Church
Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley, www.uushenandoah.org, will offer an online recorded service on Sunday titled “At What Cost?” by the Rev. Dr. Julie Kain.
In the midst of economic upheaval related to the COVID-19 pandemic, how does our American economy shape our life choices and lifestyles? How do the costs of our lifestyles often remain hidden from our view? At what cost and at whose expense, are we willing to maintain our own levels of lifestyle comfort and familiarity?
This service will be third in a series to support the UUCSV Social Justice Theme for this year of Environmental and Climate Justice, and it ties in nicely with this month’s Covenant Group topic — Sustainable Living.
Dial-A-Prayer
If you would like to receive individual, confidential prayer for yourself or someone you care about, call or text 703-261-9216 and leave a message. Your call will be returned within 24 hours by a trained prayer minister. This service is offered by the Shenandoah Regional Healing Community of OSL, a ministry of Christian healing.
Winning at Winchester
The. Church of Christ at Mountain View, 153 Narrow Lane off U.S. 11 South, will hold a Labor Day Weekend Rally with the theme “Overcomers.”
Sessions for all ages beginning at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 4 and continue through Sept. 6.
Free admission. For more information, call 540-869-2244 or email ccmv4thebible@gmail.com.
Inside/Outside yard sale
Church of Transfiguration located at 1822 Old Chapel Road in Boyce will hold an inside/outside Yard Sale on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. You’ll find new and clean gently used items, comic books and baked goods. Watch for signs.
Marriage Night
On Sept. 12, hundreds churches will host the first Marriage Night livestream event in partnership with RightNow Media. Marriage Night will bring together thousands of husbands, wives, and engaged couples to hear from Matt and Lauren Chandler (The Mingling of Souls), Conway and Jada Edwards (When Love’s in View), Les and Leslie Parrott (The Good Fight), and comedian Michael Jr. Healthy marriages don’t happen by accident. They require work and dedication, but with the busyness of life and the pressures of culture it’s easy to lose focus. What is marriage supposed to look like when those initial bursts of excitement give way to everyday troubles and routines?
The Simulcast will be broadcast locally at Eukarya Family Center, 540 Laurelwood Drive in Frederick County.
To register for the Simulcast, visit www.marriagenight.org. Invite your friends, family, co-workers, and neighbors to attend this one-night event. Light refreshments will be served.
