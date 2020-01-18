WINCHESTER — There are fewer empty cupboards today in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, thanks to two truckloads of food donated by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The first 21 tons of food arrived Thursday morning from international church headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah, and was delivered to the Winchester warehouse of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
Another 21 tons rolled in Friday morning to benefit the Congregational Community Action Project (CCAP) in Winchester. However, since the nonprofit is housed in a small building at 112 S. Kent St., it didn’t have enough space to accommodate all 27 pallets that were stacked high with beans, flour, pasta, beef, pancake mix, soup and other kitchen essentials.
Fortunately, Frank Yurkovich — a former Navy SEAL and current owner and CEO of the Golden Seal Enterprises security agency in Frederick County — had some spare room inside his business at 230 Aviation Drive, and agreed to store the food for CCAP.
“Over the next few weeks, we’ll break the shipment apart and take it over to CCAP,” said Jeannette Neal of the Winchester Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, often called the Mormon church.
“We go through quite a bit of stuff,” said Frances Salmon, president of CCAP, which provides food, clothing and monetary assistance to low-income individuals and families in the Winchester area.
A few of the 27 pallets that arrived Friday morning were designated for two other food pantries — one in Front Royal, the other in Charles Town, West Virginia — so they won’t take up space in Golden Seal’s warehouse for long.
Feeding the hungry is one of the core missions of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It operates its own farms and ranches and uses tithings from church members to buy any food essentials it can’t produce on its own. Items are prepared and packaged by volunteer workers at the church’s Welfare Square food-processing complex in downtown Salt Lake City, then shipped directly to nonprofit relief organizations or church-owned distribution centers.
“We have centers strategically placed around the world,” said Carter L. Knapp, an official with the Winchester Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The church also helps its own by providing food to members in need, in exchange for a few hours of volunteer service.
“You may get $800 worth of food, but that doesn’t mean you have to do $800 worth of work,” Knapp said. “You just have to do something.”
Neal said her parents needed the church’s help after selling their business when she was young.
“I can still smell the powdered milk, but that’s how my family survived,” Neal said. “I think that’s where my strong desire to help comes from. It was ingrained in me from a young age.
“At the end of the day,” she said, “the most important thing is helping.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.