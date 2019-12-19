WINCHESTER — The Exchange Mennonite Church invites the public to come out to Piccadilly’s Public House & Restaurant for its eighth annual “Beer & Carols” event on Sunday.
The event, which will be held at 125 E. Piccadilly St. from 6 to 8 p.m., is a chance for area residents sing Christmas songs in the bar section of Piccadilly’s and have a beverage of their choosing. The Exchange pastor Chris Scott said about 75 people sang at last year’s event.
“It is a great opportunity for people to gather and sing,” Scott said. “To connect with their childhoods, traditions, or simply enjoy a good communal holiday experience.”
Scott said that Santa usually comes to the event to take photos with participants. He said the church won’t provide refreshments, but encourages people to buy food and a drink at Piccadilly’s and leave good tips. He said the drinks do not have to be alcoholic.
“We have had some folks coming who absolutely don’t drink or can’t drink,” Scott said. “We say, come get a beverage of your choice. It can be “water and carols’ for you or ‘soda and carols’ or ‘hot chocolate’ and carols. We don’t encourage over-drinking.”
Scott said the church has gotten some criticism from other religious groups who consider it to be sacrilegious to sing carols at a bar. Scott pushes back against this, saying that Jesus hung out with prostitutes, tax collectors and the marginalized and that he brought “welcome and love” to these people. He said that the Beer and Carols event is an opportunity to “bring hope and light” while singing songs about Christmas. He said the event gets people who say they can’t carry a tune singing by the third song.
Participants can expect to sing songs ranging from “O Holy Night” and “Come All Ye Faithful” to “Grandma Got Ran Over by a Reindeer.”
Scott said everyone is welcome. He sees it as a great opportunity to sing with neighbors and build relationships.
“It’s a meaningful experience,” Scott said. “It almost becomes a sacred space by the end of the evening.”
