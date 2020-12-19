WINCHESTER — Fewer people will have to worry about feeding their families this Christmas thanks to a massive food donation by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
On Thursday morning, 40,000 pounds of dry and canned food were delivered from the Mormon group's headquarters in Salt Lake City to the loading dock of Golden Seal Enterprises at 230 Aviation Drive.
Volunteers from the Winchester Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are separating the load into three 13,350-pound divisions and delivering them to local charities.
Recipients of the food include the Congregational Community Action Project (CCAP) in Winchester, the Page One food bank in Luray and Jefferson County Community Ministries in Charles Town, West Virginia.
CCAP President Anne Ashby said she was grateful for the donation since there has been an increase in people needing food caused by the financial hardships spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the donation from the Latter-day Saints will allow CCAP to give out food more than once a month.
“It’s hard for me to imagine what it’s like to open up my cupboard and see nothing,” Ashby said. “For me, that’s hard to see. But you can see it in the eyes of these people when they come and ask for food. They need food. We are seeing a lot of people that are on the verge of being evicted, or their electric and water bills are so high. So do you spend it on food and do without electricity or water? There’s a choice. If you have food, you can use the money you do have for the other necessities.”
Carter L. Knapp, a counselor with the Winchester Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said 11 nearby congregations helped sort and pack the food. He said the need for the donations is more important than ever because of the economic challenges the community is facing.
“We have food banks here that have been depleted,” Knapp said. “Especially this year.”
The mission of the church, according to Knapp, is to reach out to the community and help people.
More than 20 volunteers — who were wearing masks — helped sort food on Friday morning. Wendy Bye, a member of the local church, said the turnout was “fantastic” and that the volunteers were able to adhere to safety guidelines while ensuring that the food was distributed to those who need it.
“COVID throws everything through a loop,” Bye said. “But that doesn’t mean there’s no solutions for it.”
