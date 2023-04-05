The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) on Sunday announced plans to build a temple in Winchester.
The announcement came at the closing of the church's two-day General Conference being held in Salt Lake City, Utah, where the denomination, widely known as the Mormon church, is headquartered. Winchester was one of 15 locations across the globe named as future locations for LDS temples, Church President Russell M. Nelson announced.
The Winchester-area temple will serve as a place of worship for LDS members who reside in the Shenandoah Valley, Northern Virginia, and beyond, local church leaders said.
"The members are overjoyed. It's just such a surprise to hear the announcement. They are looking forward to the temple being here with great anticipation," said Aaron Blight, president of the LDS Winchester chapter.
The Winchester location would be just the second LDS temple in Virginia. A temple under construction in Richmond is slated to be dedicated in May.
Currently, the closest temple to Winchester is the towering Washington D.C. Temple located in Kensington, Maryland, near the Capital Beltway.
Blight said a temple is "definitely a higher and holier space than our routine chapel. We consider our temples houses of the Lord. Our members in the Winchester area have been going to the Washington D.C. Temple for many years. This will give them a much shorter distance to travel."
No site or completion date was announced for the Winchester temple, or for any of the 14 other locations announced.
LDS members contribute funds toward temple construction, Blight said.
The Winchester LDS chapter is home to seven congregations, with roughly 3,000 members, according to Blight. It covers the Northern Shenandoah Valley, including Frederick, Clarke, Warren and Page counties as well as parts of West Virginia. There are two local chapels, Blight said. They are located at 399 Apple Pie Ridge Road and 230 Justes Drive, both of which are in Frederick County, according to online information.
During Sunday's conference, Nelson announced that six temples will be built in the U.S., three in Asia, four in Latin America, one in Germany and one in Canada. In addition to Winchester, the U.S. locations are San Jose and Bakersfield, California; Springfield, Missouri; Charlotte, North Carolina, and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Nelson has announced 133 new temples since 2018, according to the church's website.
Watch the announcement at: https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/article/april-2023-general-conference-new-temples
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.