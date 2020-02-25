BERRYVILLE — Mision Cristiana Ciudad Deseada, which serves a mostly Hispanic congregation at its church on Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) in Clarke County, opened Happy Valley Daycare at the facility on Monday.
The day care, located at 72 Keystone Lane, serves infants to preschool-age children and can accommodate up to 50 children (eight infants, 12 toddlers and 30 preschoolers). It is open from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays. Fees range from $190 to $250 a week, depending on the child’s age. Six children are currently enrolled, and 13 people work there. The day care will have occasional classes in English and Spanish, but mostly English spoken.
Candy Oviedo, the day care’s director, said there’s a need in the community for quality infant day care.
“We’re excited to see how it grows,” she said.
Pastor Edgar Sorto is also excited to have day care services at the church.
“The main thing is for us is to be able to serve the community, to help the families and extend the ministry, helping the people,” Sorto said.
One of the reasons the church opened the day care is to help raise funds to build a new church.
Mision Cristiana Ciudad Deseada has purchased eight acres at 132 Millbrook Drive near Millbrook High School. Its goal is to raise $1 million through donations and day care profits to build a new facility. So far, $50,000 has been raised.
The church congregation has 275 members and continues to grow, Sorto said. The new church would accommodate 600 to 700 people.
In August 2008, an electrical fire at the church caused $376,500 in damages. Insurance covered most of it. Repairs and renovations following the fire were completed in 2009.
For more information about Happy Valley Daycare, visit happyvalleydaycare.com.
