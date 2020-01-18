WINCHESTER — Imagine being able to live, work and even attend church all in the same place.
That would be possible if a proposal put forth by Market Street United Methodist Church in downtown Winchester comes to fruition. However, trying to increase membership is not behind the plan to make underused space inside the church available for public use, church officials say.
Pastor Keiko Foster describes the concept of Market Street Commons as "a wild, creative idea" intended to help the community and integrate the church more in downtown life.
The concept involves transforming space inside the church's Educational Building into apartments, a commercial kitchen and "co-working space," such as for telecommuters.
Located at the intersection of Cameron and Cork streets, "we have a prime location" for bringing people together, said Sharon Henshaw, a church member who is one of the project's leaders.
Many years ago, Cameron Street was called Market Street before it was renamed, hence the church's name. It was Winchester's first Methodist church.
The church traces its history to the 1770s when traveling Methodist ministers William Watters and Richard Wright preached in Winchester, which had no church belonging to the denomination at the time. Area carpenter James Walls later converted to Methodism, after hearing Francis Asbury, one of the Methodist Episcopal Church's first two bishops in the United States, preach in Stephens City. In 1789, Walls returned to Winchester and started a Methodist class comprised of 11 members. Richard Swift was chosen as the Winchester Circuit's first pastor the following year.
The current building is the third that has housed Market Street United Methodist, known informally as "The Old Ship," since its beginnings. Construction began in 1853. Two years later, the building was dedicated.
"Our church has endured some challenges over the years," said lay leader Donna Dailey. For example, a fire in 1980 heavily damaged its sanctuary, which was restored and began being used for services again two years later.
"People have come together" to overcome the challenges, Dailey said.
In December 2017, the church closed its Learning Center after more than 20 years due to declining enrollment. The program served children ages 2-12 with all-day and after-school options.
Today, about 350 people are on the church's membership rolls, but Sunday morning worship service attendance averages 80 to 90, Foster estimates.
Some of the Sunday school rooms are going unused. Renovation plans show classrooms on the Education Building's second and third floors being turned into 11 apartments. Most are to have one bedroom, but one dwelling unit is to have two.
Perhaps a gardening area could be established on the building's roof, Henshaw said.
A marketing plan for the apartments has not yet been developed. Yet they could be attractive to older people wanting to visit restaurants, stores and other amenities downtown without having to travel there, Foster speculated.
Plans are to turn the church's kitchen into "a certified commercial kitchen" including types of equipment used by restaurants and caterers. The kitchen would be open to, for instance, amateur chefs who prepare limited amounts of food in their homes for occasional sale, such as during holiday seasons; caterers for events being held at downtown venues or people cooking for family gatherings who lack enough space in their home kitchens to conveniently prepare what they need, according to Foster.
The kitchen, or portions of it, could be rented for a day or a month at a time, she said.
A commons area would accommodate telecommuters, such as people whose jobs largely are done via the internet and don't have to travel to out-of-town offices every day.
Even if they don't need to go to their offices, "many people still want to be around people" when they work, Foster said.
Although the church's finances are stable, income received from facility rentals "will help us pay our bills," Henshaw said.
Church members haven't voted on any of the ideas yet, Foster emphasized.
"We feel very strongly that the commercial kitchen is a go," Henshaw said, based on what people in the community — including downtown restaurateurs — say they understand needs are.
People may have different ideas that the congregation finds more worthwhile, church officials added. Anyone wanting to share an idea can call the church at 540-662-6709 or email Foster at keikofoster@vaumc.org.
The survey is being distributed by church members, and it also is online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/cqj6lz9. It asks survey-takers questions concerning the proposed concepts and how much people might be willing to pay to rent space in the building.
Market Street United Methodist consulted with Missional Wisdom Foundation, a faith-based nonprofit organization in Texas, in creating the concepts. The foundation, its website shows, strives to help churches "explore new paradigms for ... developing spiritual community."
Church representatives also visited a congregation in Asheville, N.C., to see how a kitchen similar to the one proposed is set up.
"We hope this is what God is calling us to do" for the Winchester area, Foster said.
If favorable responses to the survey are not received, "we may have to rethink" options, she said.
"Our goal is to get 500 voices (of input from the community) before the end of the month," Foster continued. "The more we hear from the community, the better sense we can get" as to how the church can best serve its residents.
As part of renovations, the Education Building still would have room for activities such as Sunday school and special programs.
Foster said, though, other congregations within the Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church do not have such underused space in a central location within their communities.
"I believe this is a gift ... that makes Market Street Church open to the community" in ways that other local churches might not be, she said.
"Our No. 1 focus has been (to find a way) to use this space for the community," said Henshaw. "Opportunities will arise, I'm sure," beyond those currently proposed.
Detailed cost figures for the renovations have not yet been obtained. The church is not yet certain how the costs will be paid.
"We're doing a lot of praying," Dailey said, smiling and folding her hands.
Contributions from sources such as the Virginia United Methodist Foundation and private donors may be possible, along with historic tax credits, church officials said.
Still, "this is a dream until we can gather all the pieces" together, Henshaw said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.