WINCHESTER — Construction of a 70-unit apartment complex for low-to middle-income senior citizens is expected to start by June of 2020, according to the project’s developers.
St. Paul’s on-the-Hill Episcopal Church and Alexandria-based Wesley Housing Development Corp. want to build a four-story, L-shaped apartment complex behind the church at 1527 Senseny Road. Wesley Housing Development Corp. will develop and manage the property. The goal is to rent the apartments to elderly people at an affordable rate. The complex will have 59 one-bedroom and 11 two-bedroom apartments.
Earlier this year, there were concerns that there wouldn’t be enough funding for the project. But in June, Wesley Housing was able to secure tax credits through the Virginia Housing Development Authority to pay for a significant portion of the project.
Rosa Estrada, a senior project manager for Wesley Housing Development Corp., did not specifically say how much the tax credits would cover, but said Wesley Housing expects it will be able to begin construction of the project next summer.
In January, Wesley Housing staff said the credits would cover 75 percent of the project’s cost. Estrada said on Friday that Wesley Housing is currently pursuing additional funding from other sources. Though Estrada declined to specify what those sources are, she said she feels fairly confident that the funding will be secured.
Winks Snowa Architects, based in Richmond, has been selected to do the design work, she said. Construction will take from 12 to 14 months. Estrada said if the project begins construction in the summer of 2020, the apartment units should be ready in the summer of 2021.
“We are ecstatic, very happy,” Estrada said of receiving the tax credits. “I think the area really needs affordable housing, especially for seniors. Seniors always get squeezed out of good markets.”
