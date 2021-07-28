WINCHESTER — A groundbreaking ceremony for a $17 million apartment complex for low-income senior citizens was held Tuesday morning at the site of the former St. Paul's on-the-Hill Episcopal Church in Frederick County.
Alexandria-based Wesley Housing President and CEO Shelley Murphy said the journey for Senseny Place to become a reality was complicated. She said its success is a testament to the church congregation's faith.
“We share that common understanding that affordable housing is a fundamental human right,” Murphy said at the ceremony, which was attended by about 50 people from Wesley Housing, the Frederick County government and St. Paul's on-the-Hill.
Last week, the 54-year-old church at 1527 Senseny Road was razed to make way for the project, with the congregation's blessing.
Senseny Place will be an independent-living community with 43 one-bedroom and 20 two-bedroom rental units. Most will be for those age 55 and older whose household income is at or below 80% of the area median income (AMI). However, Wesley Housing will reserve six units for those who are age 62 and older.
Murphy said construction should be completed in the fall of 2022, with the hope that all of the units are leased by December 2022.
The idea behind Senseny Place began about seven years ago when the church congregation sought ways to better serve the community with its roughly 5-acre property. The congregation ultimately decided to offer the site for affordable housing for senior citizens, as its members determined that was a need in the area.
That lead to the church leasing its property to Wesley Housing, a nonprofit affordable housing developer since 1974, for 99 years at a cost of $10,000 per year.
The Rev. Susan MacDonald, St. Paul's pastor, told the crowd that while it was a “painful experience” to see the church building bulldozed, there was comfort in knowing the land will be used to help others, calling Senseny Place “a powerful symbol of our love of God and our neighbor.” And despite the church being gone, she assured the crowd that St. Paul’s remains “a vibrant worshiping community of faith.”
“We sacrificed our building so that others might live,” MacDonald said.
Episcopal Diocese of Virginia Assisting Bishop the Rev. Porter Taylor said church is not a building but a “Jesus movement.”
“The Jesus movement is to recognize the dignity of all human beings,” Taylor said. “And that recognition of dignity means that everyone deserves a safe, clean place to live. Everyone.”
Blaine Dunn, who represents the Red Bud District on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors and a longtime supporter of Senseny Place, commended the church for its “foresight” to invest in affordable housing for seniors, calling it “a real need.”
“This place has become basically a lifeboat for those who have no other place to go,” Dunn said.
According to Murphy, the project is being made possible through tax credits and partnerships with Truist, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, Shenandoah University, Greenway Engineering, Morgan Keller, Winks Snowa Architects and Virginia Housing.
(2) comments
First, a big "Thank you" to the church for helping to make this happen. It is certainly a need in this area. But as GreaterthanScott pointed out, the Board of Stupervisors has once again approved more building without even giving a thought to infrastructure and/or how the addition of something like this effects services that are provided by taxpayer dollars. Traffic in the area (which is already a heavily travelled because of local subdivisions) will increase but more importantly, the Rescue Services at Greenwood will certainly increase as well. Have they upped Greenwoods budget to account for this? Did they get any proffer dollars from the developer to help offset the cost of services that will be required for people of that age, or to perhaps purchase new equipment? With the Boards track record, I highly doubt it. The sad part is that all one of them had to do was make a phone call to someone on the Board in Clarke and ask them what kind of burden putting up old folks homes has put on Enders. But the philosophy of the BoS here is one of "Build, build, build" and figure everything else out later. And by everything else I mean schools, roads, first responder services. Maybe we need to get some folks on the Board that will take those things into consideration for once. Just a thought.
Affordable housing is vital to the Winchester/Frederick County area as housing prices soar out of control to the most vulnerable in our community. I applaud St Pauls for their sacrifice to help assist those in need of affordable housing. Now it is time for Frederick County to step up and do something about the traffic that this project will generate in an area of Senseny Road that is dogged by traffic concerns on a daily basis. The intersection of Crestleigh Drive and Senseny Road is one of Frederick County's most dangerous not lighted intersections and the intersection of Senseny Road and Williamson Road with the Handy Mart traffic added on is a horror in its own right. But Frederick County passed the approval of Senseny Place with no additions for traffic concerns nor any concerns for Frederick County Fire & Rescue with the addition of 63 senior aged housing units which will generate many calls for Greenwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company. Maybe Frederick County can get some proffer dollars when Abrams Pointe extends Williamson Road from Greenwood Road to Senseny Road and all of that traffic will dump unto Senseny Road. Please pay attention to this and make sure that you communicate with your planning commission representative, your Board of Supervisor representative, the chairperson of the Board of Supervisors, the Frederick County Transportation coordiantor, the Commonwealth Transportation Board and VDOT. Once again plans are being passed in Frederick County with no improvements to infrastructure that will be adversely affected by their shortsighted decisions.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.