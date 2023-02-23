WINCHESTER — First Presbyterian Church has left the building and Winchester is all the better for it.
Don’t misinterpret that statement. The church at 116 S. Loudoun St. is still going strong 235 years after its founding members first assembled. In fact, it’s doing more than ever to uplift Winchester and its residents.
Last month, First Presbyterian launched a new outreach program, First Presbyterian Church Has Left the Building, dedicated to serving the community’s needs. The church’s lead pastor, the Rev. Dan McCoig, characterized the program as something that gets to the heart of Christianity by allowing participants to love God, love their neighbors and love themselves.
“Our church has a long history of serving the downtown Winchester community,” said Nicole Sergent, one of the organizers of First Presbyterian Church Has Left the Building. “We’re involved with Jubilee Kitchen every week — it’s a meal that’s served in our fellowship hall — and we’re a partner with WATTS (Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter), among other things. But we know there’s always more that we can be doing.”
Sergent said First Presbyterian has decided to reach out to local residents who may not be comfortable attending weekly church services.
“We want to pray and move our feet,” she said. “We also would like to be a place for people who are looking to serve the community, even if they’re not a member of our church.”
First Presbyterian Church Has Left the Building offers free monthly activities that promote good health, good stewardship and good causes. While some activities will have a religious component, most won’t.
“We have a targeted population that we’re trying to reach each month,” Sergent said.
For example, all of this Sunday’s program offerings will be health-centric, including a yoga and meditation session, blood pressure checks, screenings to gauge a person’s balance and likelihood to fall, backpack fittings, CPR instruction, the preparation of healthy snacks for clients of WATTS’s daytime warming center and writing letters of appreciation to healthcare workers.
Last month’s debut of First Presbyterian Church Has Left the Building focused on preparing the church to host an overnight WATTS shelter for the homeless Jan. 28-Feb. 4.
“We had over a hundred people show up and we got an incredible amount of work done,” Sergent said. “We moved furniture so cots could be set up, we made breakfasts and snacks, we made cards that went on the cots for WATTS guests, we made a banner, we prepared hygiene kits for them — all in an hour.”
Next month, the outreach program will be doing things to help The Laurel Center, which offers support to people who have suffered domestic or physical violence, and in April, there will be environmentally friendly activities such as a local stream cleanup.
“It’s a chance for folks to be good neighbors,” First Presbyterian Associate Pastor Amanda Maguire Thomas said on Thursday.
First Presbyterian Church Has Left the Building will usually be held on the fourth Sunday of every month, Sergent said, but there may be months when the date changes. This Sunday’s program will take place from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. inside First Presbyterian Church on the Loudoun Street Mall. For more information and updates on future events, visit facebook.com/firstpresbyterianchurchwinchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.