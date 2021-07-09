WINCHESTER — St. Paul’s on-the-Hill Episcopal Church will soon be torn down to make way for an affordable housing complex for seniors.
The Rev. Susan MacDonald, the church's pastor, said the building at 1527 Senseny Road will probably be demolished Monday or Tuesday. Later this month, Alexandria-based Wesley Housing Corporation plans to start construction on Senseny Place — an L-shaped complex with 63 units that will be built on the church's 4.97-acre property. It will feature 43 one-bedroom apartments and 20 two-bedroom apartments. At least one member of the household must be 62 or older.
MacDonald said the demolition is “bittersweet," as the building has been the congregation's home since 1967.
For years, the church sought a way to use its property to better serve the community. About seven years ago, MacDonald said church members began discussions about offering part of the property for affordable housing for low-income senior citizens due to a need for it in the area.
“When we originally started the whole idea was to use our land to benefit the community,” MacDonald said. “That was the plan. We thought, ‘We had five acres and we are not using it.’ It would seem such a shame not to use it. So we started with this process of, ‘Well, we can build some housing that will fill a gap?'”
The church struck an agreement to lease the property to Wesley Housing Corporation, which would develop the land for affordable housing. But the proposed development proved to be expensive, with an estimated $16 million construction cost.
For the project to be financially feasible, MacDonald said Wesley Housing needed tax credits to finance the project. To receive those credits, however, the project had to be at least 60 units.
“It turned out our building, smack in the middle of the five acres, couldn’t stand,” MacDonald said.
So, about five years ago, she said the congregation agreed to raze the church building. She said the congregation, which has about 100 members, initially considered constructing a building elsewhere on the Senseny Road property.
“But that just didn’t feel like the right thing to do, because you are putting money into a building and trying to maintain a building,” MacDonald said. “It didn't feel like a Gospel way, the way forward.”
Ever since March of 2020, the congregation has worshiped either remotely or in hotel space. All of the church's furniture was auctioned off.
“We’ve basically sacrificed our home and our land in order to build the elder housing,” MacDonald said. “And so what we want to do at this point is find some reasonable space where we can do reasonable mission work. We are kind of waiting to see where God calls us next. So it’s bittersweet that the building, our home, is going. But also to see the legacy that we will be leaving behind as a congregation, having that happen and having that room used for that purpose, is really rewarding for people.”
Despite the demolition, she said church members' spirits remain high.
“We are still worshiping,” MacDonald said. “We are still an active church. We didn’t close the church, only a building.”
MacDonald said the congregation isn’t actively looking at building a replacement church. Instead, it is trying to take some time to assess what its next mission will be. She said the congregation hasn’t determined whether its future is in a new church building, renting a space, outdoor services or something else entirely else. Whatever the future holds, she wants to ensure the church remains focused on helping others, not forming “our little clubhouse.”
MacDonald said construction on the new apartment complex should last about a year and be ready for people to move in by the end of 2022. In the meantime, the members of St. Paul’s on-the-Hill will be looking for ways to assist the community.
“We want to focus on the mission of doing things to help people who are hurting, lift up the brokenhearted, find out where the pain is in our community and do what we can in our small way to address it,” MacDonald said.
