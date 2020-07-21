WINCHESTER — If everything goes as planned, the 200 and 300 blocks of North Cameron Street will undergo a radical transformation over the next four or five years. Before that happens, though, a local apple-growing family wants to use some of that space to create an outdoor serving area for fans of hard cider.
The courtyard would be built in an open area behind two vacant buildings at 326 N. Cameron St. and 145 Baker St. that are owned by Philip Glaize Jr., president of Glaize Apples of Winchester. The cider garden would sell a variety of hard ciders for about two years until the 6,200-square-foot site is needed for development of Cameron Square — a mixed-use residential and retail complex proposed by Glaize and Lynx Ventures Inc. of Richmond that would fill the former Winchester Towers site at 200-214 N. Cameron St. and extend north two blocks to Baker Street.
“They know that this endeavor is temporary,” Kyle Hopkins of the design firm Four Square Architects of Winchester told the Board of Architectural Review at its meeting Thursday. “They’re hoping to get two years max out of it, just until they tear the properties down.”
Hopkins said the cider garden is being proposed by Glaize’s sons, David Glaize and Philip Glaize III, who in 2018 launched Glaize and Brother Juice Co., a spinoff of Glaize Apples that produces custom-blended apple juice for companies that distill hard cider.
According to Hopkins, the courtyard would be covered in crushed stone and include picnic tables with umbrellas. A fence would surround the site, creating a decorative barrier to keep customers away from the vacant buildings on the west, north and east sides of the seating area. Old apple crates would serve as planters to add some flora to the garden.
Hopkins said a pre-built Amish shed would be brought in to give employees a place to draw glasses of hard cider for customers seated in the outdoor courtyard. Beverages would be chilled by a used cooler that has been repurposed from the back of an old produce truck.
The cider garden would share restrooms and a parking lot with its neighbor, Winchester Brew Works at 320 N. Cameron St. Brew Works leases its building and parking lot from Philip Glaize Jr. and is expected to be integrated into the proposed mixed-use complex.
Once work on Cameron Square begins, Hopkins said, the Glaize brothers would find another, permanent home for their cider garden.
“This is just to get them started in this weird COVID craziness,” Hopkins said.
An outdoor courtyard was not the brothers’ first choice for a business location, Hopkins said. In March, they were looking at renovating an existing building on Piccadilly Street, but then the COVID-19 pandemic placed a temporary prohibition on indoor restaurant seating.
The brothers realized that an outdoor operation could be a low-cost alternative, especially with the pandemic expected to hold sway across the region for many months to come.
“I think a lot of people are still scared to go inside restaurants, and there’s always the possibility of another [coronavirus-related] shutdown,” Hopkins said.
The cider garden won unanimous approval from the BAR. Hopkins, who serves as chairman of the board, recused himself from the vote due to his firm’s involvement with the project.
The projects still has a few hoops to leap, through. Hopkins said the Glaize brothers must obtain permits to serve alcohol outdoors, and the city must sign off on the courtyard’s site plan.
If all goes well, Hopkins said, cider taps could be flowing as early as September.
Attending Thursday afternoon’s Winchester Board of Architectural Review meeting were Chairman Kyle Hopkins, Vice Chairwoman Beth Elgin and members Kevin Walker, Patricia Jackson, Don Packard Jr. and Samar Jafri. Geraldine Kiefer was absent.
