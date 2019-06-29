WINCHESTER — New laws taking effect Monday in Virginia include raising the age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21 and raising gasoline taxes about 7 cents per gallon along the Interstate 81 corridor to pay for improvements to the highway.
Dozens of new laws were passed by the General Assembly during the legislative session earlier this year and signed by Gov. Ralph Northam when required. The new laws include measures requiring access to health insurance for people on the autism spectrum regardless of age, conforming the state income tax code to the federal tax code and legalizing industrial hemp in Virginia.
The law raising the legal smoking age to 21 also includes vaping products.
Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Upperville, said tax conformity was one of the most consequential actions the General Assembly took this year. The law increases the standard deduction to $4,500 for a single person and $9,000 for a married couple filing jointly and provides for a refund of up to $110 or $220 for each, respectively (HB 2529).
“This one generated the most constituent interest prior to session as taxpayers were distressed about negative tax consequences resulting from federal tax reform that was meant to generate tax savings in [Virginia],” Vogel said in an email on Wednesday, adding that the state tax savings would only materialize if the General Assembly passed tax conformity.
Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke County, said residents should be aware of a new law requiring hospitals to provide certain patients with written information about their rights to a cost estimate for services, as well as to post that information in visible places in the medical facility and on the hospital’s website (HB 2750).
Del. Dave LaRock, R-Hamilton, said in an email that residents should take note of HB 2596, which “will streamline the approval process for more affordable and accessible childcare facilities” by allowing a local zoning administrator to issue zoning permits for family day homes if the locality empowers the administrator to do so, even if an objection to that permit is submitted.
LaRock also noted a new law prohibiting parking in the striped access space next to a handicapped parking space (HB 2805).
Local legislators, including Del. Chris Collins, R-Frederick County, pointed out the creation of the Interstate 81 Corridor Improvement Fund (HB 2718), which will aggregate money exclusively to improve the longest interstate in Virginia.
The state passed new fuel taxes this year to provide funding for $2.2 billion in work on I-81, while an Interstate 81 Commission has been created to find more money to cover the estimated $3 billion needed to make all required highway improvements. The improvement fund dedicates other money for projects along the corridor.
“...this legislation does provide funding for the I-81 improvement priorities identified in last year’s study, including several projects in Frederick County,” LaRock said.
Collins and Vogel pointed out the legalization of industrial hemp (HB 1839), which is used to make a variety of commercial products. Farmers may now grow industrial hemp and manufacture hemp products provided they contain no more than 0.3 percent THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana. This conforms state law to the 2018 Farm Bill passed by Congress.
Some of the other new laws include:
SB 1349 Safe reporting of overdoses — establishes a safe harbor for those who report a drug overdose. Until now, those who reported an overdose were required to cooperate with law enforcement investigations in order to claim they were a good Samaritan not involved with the overdose.
HB 2515 Requires health insurance companies to count any money paid on behalf of a covered person toward their out-of-pocket maximums or cost-sharing requirements — effectively allowing consumers to use coupons or other discounts for drugs, but still have the full cost applied to their out-of-pocket maximum or deductibles.
HB 1915 Allows cancer patients to appeal a coverage denial before they have exhausted the insurance company’s internal appeals process.
HB 2173 Requires public colleges and universities hold at least one public meeting prior to increasing tuition and/or fees.
HB 1781 Increases the maximum amount a safety inspection station can charge for an inspection of a typical vehicle from $16 to $25 and from $12 to $15 for a motorcycle.
HB 1790 Allows voters to cast an in-person absentee ballot after the registrar’s office closes, provided they were in line when the office was set to close.
SB 1768 Bans the use of hand-held devices while driving in a work zone.
HB 2634 Permits restaurants that serve alcohol to advertise “happy hours” that include the prices of drinks, outside of the restaurants themselves.
HB 2745 Courts may have leeway in dealing with dangerous dogs, giving the dog and its owner a chance to have proceedings dismissed.
HB 1987 Authorizes staff of financial institutions to refuse to execute a transaction or delay a transaction if they believe it is meant to exploit an elderly or incapacitated adult.
HB 1659 Adds to the list of persons who are required to report suspected child abuse or neglect ministers, priests, rabbis, imams, and duly accredited practitioners of any religious organization or denomination usually referred to as a church.
