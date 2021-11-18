BERRYVILLE — It will be another month, at the earliest, before substantial testimony is heard in Clarke County Circuit Court in a case regarding the Confederate monument in downtown Berryville.
Judge Alexander R. Iden on Wednesday continued the case until Dec. 22. His decision enabled the county’s attorney, Robert Mitchell of Winchester, to intervene and express opposition to a petition by Turner Ashby Camp No. 1567 Sons of Confederate Veterans.
Submitted to the court in October, the petition requests that ownership of the controversial monument be transferred to the camp. In addition, it asks that a circle of land roughly 25 feet in diameter, on which the monument stands in front of the county courthouse on North Church Street, be conveyed to the organization.
The case’s continuation also gives the camp’s attorneys, Glenn Franklin Koontz of Berryville and Bradley G. Pollack of Woodstock, time to consider the intervention.
Tuesday night, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors directed Mitchell to intervene and petition the court to transfer ownership of the monument and the round parcel to the county.
The county is claiming adverse possession — commonly known as “squatter’s rights” — because it’s been maintaining the property for more than 90 years and has an insurance policy on the monument.
Officials thought the county owned the monument and the parcel until research revealed it doesn’t. The owner was determined to be the Association of the Survivors of the Clarke Cavalry (ASCC).
The monument, installed in 1900 and titled “Appomattox,” lists names of Confederate soldiers from the county who died in battle during the Civil War. A statue of an unarmed, downcast soldier is atop it.
At some point around 1930, the ASCC is believed to have dissolved. No descendants of its members have stepped forth to say they want to claim the property. Nobody has determined whether any descendants exist, according to board of supervisors Chairman David Weiss.
Pollack participated in Wednesday’s court session, which lasted only about a half-hour, by phone. Mitchell and Koontz were in the courtroom.
“If you’re not involved in the case, you have to ask the court for permission to file a motion to intervene,” Mitchell told The Winchester Star immediately after the session.
Iden granted him that permission. The motion was filed with the court, along with a “complaint for adverse possession.”
Turner Ashby Camp’s lawyers will have an opportunity to respond; Koontz told Iden that is their intent. Mitchell then will have an opportunity to respond to their response.
The camp, based in Winchester, is an organization dedicated to preserving Confederate history.
It maintains that the ASCC no longer legally exists. Its four-page petition cites Virginia code Subsection 13.1-914, which calls for “automatic termination of corporate existence ... if any domestic corporation fails to file its annual report (with the State Corporation Commission) or pay its annual registration fee in a timely manner.”
Furthermore, the petition refers to code Subsection 13.1-907(C)(3), which reads that assets can be “transferred or conveyed to one or more ... societies or organizations engaged in activities substantially similar to those of the dissolving corporation, pursuant to a plan of distribution adopted ... or as a court may direct.”
“As an organized Camp, it (Turner Ashby) is the most suited to care for, protect and preserve the Memorial for future generations,” the petition reads. “Some current members of the Camp have direct ancestors listed on the Memorial, and as such, a personal connection to family is a motivating factor in its protection and preservation.”
The petition also asserts that camp members have raised funds “to manage the Memorial ... in order to care for, protect and preserve it in perpetuity.”
In March, a citizens committee suggested keeping the monument at its current location, but also researching and sharing more of the county’s history, especially as it pertains to African Americans. Possible methods, the committee determined, include placing at least one more statue on the courthouse grounds and/or naming the building after a deceased, highly-regarded Black person from the county. The committee was formed after some called for the statue to be removed over the Confederacy’s support of slavery.
The county intends to hire a consultant to design a master plan for the grounds.
Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor, said Tuesday night that although county officials are overseeing the project, “we want the community to be involved” in the plan’s development.
Consultants that have submitted proposals to develop it are experienced in gathering public input, according to County Administrator Chris Boies.
Acting as a “fresh set of eyes,” the firm eventually chosen can work with the public to create “something meaningful, educational and beautiful” outside the courthouse, Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett said.
