WINCHESTER — Judge N. Randolph Bryant, who has served on the 26th Judicial Circuit Court bench since 2015, is retiring early for health reasons.
The 26th Circuit includes Clarke, Frederick and Warren counties as well as Winchester.
In a May 31 letter to state Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Upperville, Bryant wrote that treatment for “chronic back problems” has made it difficult for him to do his job.
“I sincerely appreciate the opportunity to have served the citizens of the Commonwealth of Virginia and the trust you and others placed in me by my appointment; however, the people deserve a full-time judge who can devote his undivided attention to the position,” said Bryant, whose term expires in 2023. “Litigants who appear before the Frederick County and Winchester circuit courts are entitled to clear-headed justice untainted by any physical disabilities that might impact the application of the rule of law and prompt administration of justice. And for those reasons, I must retire and resign my judgeship.”
Bryant didn’t return calls for comment this week. His retirement is effective Aug. 1, but he has not been in court recently.
Vogel didn’t return a call this week, but Del. Chris Collins, R-Frederick County, said a replacement for Bryant will be voted on during the House of Delegates legislative special session, which begins July 9. Collins, an attorney since 2004, frequently appeared before Bryant when representing clients in criminal cases and was a colleague when Bryant was an attorney.
“He was a great mentor to me,” Collins said. “His knowledge and expertise is going to be missed.”
Bryant, 65, is a lifelong Winchester resident who attended the University of Richmond on a track scholarship. He earned his bachelor’s degree and law degree there and passed the bar in 1980. Bryant practiced both civil and criminal law.
In 1986, Bryant and attorneys Nikolas E. Parthemos and John R. Prosser formed the firm of Prosser, Parthemos & Bryant. It became Parthemos & Bryant when Prosser was appointed to the 26th Circuit in 1997.
Parthemos described Bryant as a compassionate and intelligent lawyer.
“He puts people above money,” Parthemos said about his friend. “He had the brain and the heart to do a good job.”
Bryant was a Winchester School Board member from 1997 to 2003 and from 2006 to 2012. He served during renovation projects for Daniel Morgan Middle School and Handley High School and the hiring of two superintendents.
Bryant stepped down from the board to avoid a conflict of interest when his wife Nan Bryant became principal at John Kerr Elementary School. She is now principal at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School.
Bryant’s judicial duties included presiding on the Northwestern Regional Adult Drug Treatment Court with Judge Alexander R. Iden. Judge William W. Sharp, a presiding judge in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court and Warren County Circuit Court, will replace Bryant on the drug treatment court, according to Tiffany Cadoree, drug court coordinator.
Tim Coyne, area chief public defender and a drug court co-founder, said Bryant’s support for the court — which diverts addicts from incarceration — helped get it formed in 2016. Bryant and Iden rotated presiding for the weekly drug court sessions, but Coyne noted Bryant often sat in the jury box with the drug court team when he wasn’t presiding to track the progress or failures of defendants.
Coyne said Bryant, who sometimes quoted Latin phrases and Greek philosophers in the courtroom, developed empathy for defendants while a defense attorney. He said that served him well on the bench.
“He listens to everyone and comes up with the best decisions he can,” Coyne said. “He’s really contributed a lot in those four years. His work as a judge has been great.”
