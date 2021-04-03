WINCHESTER — Cissie Graham Lynch, daughter of evangelist Franklin Graham and the granddaughter of Billy Graham, will be the keynote speaker for the 94th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival’s Prayer Lunch, festival organizers announced Friday.
Graham Lynch will speak at the Prayer Lunch presented by Knouse Foods at noon April 27 at the Frederick County Fairgrounds.
Graham Lynch is no stranger to the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival; she reigned as Queen Shenandoah LXXX in 2007.
Graham Lynch was raised in the two ministries her father now leads — the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse. Since 2010, Graham Lynch has worked as part of the two organizations in various capacities, currently serving as a communications advisor and ministry spokesperson. She has traveled the world advocating for initiatives that reach women, children, and millennials.
In 2017, Graham Lynch was a speaker at the National Prayer Service for the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the National Cathedral. She was also named to the Executive Evangelical Advisory Board of President Trump’s Faith Advisory Council.
Graham Lynch encourages people to speak boldly on issues including life, family, and faith.
“One of the most important lessons I learned from my parents and my grandparents was to never compromise my beliefs because of what the world says,” said Graham Lynch in a news release. “I want to help people navigate the tough issues we all face and to give them practical ways to live out their faith in truth and love and to be unapologetic and fearless in a world that is forever compromising.”
Graham Lynch hosts a podcast produced by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association called Fearless with Cissie Graham Lynch: Fearless Faith in a Compromising Culture, which is available on many major podcast streaming services. In each episode, she explores popular issues in culture and what the Bible teaches about those topics. She also shares personal stories from her own life and lessons she has learned from watching her father and grandfather in private and public ministry.
Graham Lynch’s guest appearance is sponsored by Chick-fil-A, First Bank, Wilkins’ Shoe Center, The Willows at Meadow Branch and Jordan Springs Market.
Tickets to the Prayer Lunch presented by Knouse Foods are now on sale for $30. Tickets can be purchased in person at Festival Headquarters, by phone at 540-662-3863 or through our new online ticketing system at www.thebloom.com.
The 94th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Fesitval will be held from April 23-May 2.
(1) comment
There are thousands of religious leaders and people of faith who could address this prayer lunch. Why is Apple Blossom again turning to a person associated with Franklin Graham, Donald Trump, and far-right evangelism?
Cissie Graham Lynch:
• Has spoken out on Fox News against the Equality Act
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/equality-act-threatens-parents-children-safety-cissie-graham-lynch
• Has spoken in favor of Trump and against LGBTQ rights at the Republican National Convention in August
https://www.nbcnews.com/feature/nbc-out/cissie-graham-lynch-attacks-transgender-rights-rnc-speech-n1238168
• Warns against "Christian leaders who are “more concerned about social issues and not Biblical issues, or preaching opinions and not God’s Word.”
https://www.christianheadlines.com/contributors/milton-quintanilla/stand-for-truth-cissie-graham-lynch-urges-the-church-to-be-an-example-of-unity-in-christ.html
Yet she uses a podcast to speak out on socio-political issues. Hypocrisy?
• Wants abortion banned and the government to make that choice for women. "I'm a mom of young children and I see it very essential to speak on these issues that we're facing right now."
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/october/we-can-no-longer-sit-on-the-sideline-cissie-graham-lynchs-urgent-election-message-to-christians
It will be interesting to see how much prayer vs. how much politics attendees get at this luncheon.
Plus, I bet she gets IRS 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status to express her socio-political opinions, while the rest of us have to pay taxes to express our opinions!
