WINCHESTER — Several Frederick County residents on Wednesday night blasted members of the Board of Supervisors over comments they made at a June 9 meeting in support of making the county a "constitutional sanctuary."
At that meeting, small business owners and some board members criticized what they believed were overly restrictive state mandates to stop the spread of COVID-19. Back Creek Supervisor Shawn Graber said he would like to explore the possibility of making the county a constitutional sanctuary. He said this would mean that if any law or ordinance is passed at the federal or state levels, it would not be enforced if deemed unconstitutional by the county.
Gainesboro Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy said he would support a resolution declaring the county a constitutional sanctuary, though it probably wouldn't be effective. He encouraged citizens dissatisfied with the state government to go to the polls and “take the tyrants out of Richmond and replace them with the people who will do the right thing.” Opequon Supervisor Bob Wells said, “Let’s take our state back.”
“If it comes down to it, at some point you and your children may have to decide it’s time for civil disobedience," McCarthy told the audience on June 9. "You do not have to give in to a government that will infringe upon your God-given constitutional rights.”
All of the supervisors are Republican. The state government currently has a Democratic majority.
At Wednesday night's board meeting, Opequon District resident Karen Graf accused the supervisors of overreach.
“Civil Disobedience? God-given rights? These comments were pure political theater — pushing a Republican platform and not addressing the needs of all Frederick County citizens,” Graf said.
County resident Kathy Bishop objected to calling elected officials tyrants.
“If you can’t tell the difference between a tyrant and a representative of the U.S. government, maybe it’s time for you to step down and let somebody who will abide by those laws take over,” Bishop said. "You also stated that, at some point, you and your children may have to decide it’s time for civil disobedience. After the attack on the Capitol on January 6, that is a definition of tyranny, and it also may be construed as trying to incite domestic terrorism.”
Bishop accused the board of using county government meetings as a political platform and encouraging civil disobedience.
“These are threats to the United States of America and its people and shouldn’t be taken lightly,” she said.
Opequon District resident John Toliver, a 75-year-old veteran, said he believes that Frederick County — and the United States as a whole — already is a constitutional sanctuary and that attempts to ignore federal and state laws would be unconstitutional.
“We all just pledged our allegiance today, didn’t we? And we asked God for guidance [in the invocation], didn’t we? I personally believe that this is a constitutional county now,” Toliver said.
Toliver also said he was concerned that the opposition to state mandates to stop the spread of the coronavirus glosses over the safety of county residents. The virus has killed 11,477 Virginians to date. He further stated that, as an independent, he does not think political ideology to be the board's purview.
Phyllis Book, also an Opequon District resident, compared the idea of a constitutional sanctuary to trying to withdraw from the state of Virginia and the United States. She said the board was using its platform for “for purely political interest and personal gain.” She also maintained a constitutional sanctuary would be a way for board members to ignore any federal or state laws they don't like.
“The board’s support for a constitutional sanctuary is brazen and illegal as it abandons society as a whole,” Book said.
Book called McCarthy’s comment about taking the “tyrants out of Richmond” misplaced, saying, “I believe that you are the tyrants, not the politicians in Richmond.”
Opequon District resident Bryan Nuri said the board was contemplating nullification — a legal premise that a lower government could ignore laws from a higher level of government if it believes such laws to be unconstitutional. He said federal courts have never upheld such laws.
“So what’s the point of a sanctuary? The real issue is party loyalty,” Nuri said. “However, we are not electing an R or a D to sit in those chairs. We are electing people to run the locality for the best results for the most people. To use such loaded terms in session, on the floor here such as ‘tyrant,’ is hyperbolic, irresponsible, and quite frankly a breach of decorum.”
He told the board to “spare us the partisan politics and do the job you were elected to do.” Dozens of people in the crowd cheered at that statement.
Graber stood by the statements made on June 9.
“The Constitution is the supreme law of the land and any law that is not in accordance with that or the intent of the constitution is tyranny,” Graber said. “So the comments that have been made in previous meetings I believe are very much intact.”
Our constitutional rights are not “God given”. They come from man, us, the. Founders and voters. We have a godless constitution. God is not mentioned once in the Constitution. Ours was the first godless Constitution ever. Just sayin’ .
