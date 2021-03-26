WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing Wednesday night on its proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
About 20 people offered their input.
The budget has been advertised as $489.3 million. However, since there is an overlap among various funds in the county budget, the actual amount proposed to be spent in FY22 is $371,235,492, an increase of $21.38 million from $349,854,336 in FY21.
The largest components of the spending plan are a $209,706,798 general operating fund for the county — a roughly $8.7 million increase — and a $195,177,494 school operating fund, an increase of $13.4 million.
Leigh Ann Sweeney, district administrator for the Lord Fairfax Health District, urged the supervisors to give the local health department a 5% budget increase, which would be about $458,261. She cited the challenges the department has faced dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and noted that since December the department has provided over 11,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene also voiced support for the additional funding. “My employees are worth the 5% raise," he said.
Red Bud District resident John Wright, president of the Frederick County Professional Firefighters Association, told the supervisors it is important to have a fire and rescue department with adequate staffing and equipment.
“For the last year we have served on the front lines of this pandemic to care for, treat and to save the lives of our neighbors from an invisible disease while also risking our own health and safety and more,” Wright said. “Tonight we respectfully request that you support an FY22 county budget that prioritizes employee compensation, additional staffing and additional financial support for the volunteer fire and rescue companies.”
Gainesboro District resident Angie White, who serves on the prekindergarten advisory council for Frederick County Public Schools, spoke in favor of fully funding the school budget and expanding prekindergarten education. Each year since 2017, the school division's prekindergarten program has served 54 at-risk children, she told the supervisors. Adding another classroom would bring that number to 72. She said preschool helps young children be “school-ready” and enhances their brain development.
“Several of you have spoken against all preschool funding,” White said. “How disappointing when you don’t know anything about our program. Our children have invited each one of you to visit their classrooms. So far, none of you have accepted the invitation, but you are still welcome. Just let me know. God has placed me here for a reason. I am one of many voices who have been told to take care of those less fortunate, especially the children. And they deserve quality pre-K.”
Others also voiced support for pre-K education and the school division.
“Our fire and rescue, police, medical staff, school system and community deserve to have an infrastructure that recognizes the growth of our county,” said Frederick County School Board member Shontya Washington, who is challenging Blaine Dunn for the Red Bud District seat on the Board of Supervisors in the November election. “I ask that you would fully fund the budget and continue to keep the needs of our county as a priority.”
Opequon District resident Bryan Nuri asked Back Creek District Supervisor Shawn Graber to “do the right thing” and abstain from voting on the county budget because Graber has been a vocal critic of the school budget but was absent during a March 3 budget work session when schools Superintendent David Sovine presented his budget to the supervisors.
“I find it difficult that in a day when I can attend the University of Virginia and never step foot on campus, when our students have attended public schools nationwide via the internet, and even this board and our courts have altered their rules to allow attendance via telephone and video conferencing, that any member of any board can simply decide to not attend out of convenience or illness or any other so-called conflict, especially concerning matters that were vital to this person’s very existence on this board,” Nuri said.
Graber said later in the meeting that he was sick on March 3, adding, “If you would like me to attend a meeting in a hospital bed, I’d be happy to do that.”
Although the board voted earlier this month to keep the county's real estate tax rate at 61 cents per $100 of assessed value for the upcoming fiscal year, residents will likely see higher property tax bills because the 2021 reassessment resulted in an average 8.5% increase in real estate values. Keeping the rate at 61 cents will generate an additional $5.5 million in revenue for the county.
While many encouraged the supervisors to fully fund the school division’s needs, Dunn noted that the school budget has steadily increased each year since 2015.
He said he wants to find other solutions to fund the budget without putting added tax burdens on longtime county residents.
“If we can go and get the General Assembly to change the law to allow the cost of new housing to be borne by those who are forcing that cost, then it helps everybody,” Dunn said. “Because the people who come in here are coming primarily from a highly-taxed area and are buying homes here because of lower taxes. If they have to pay an extra thousand dollars a year, it’s still less than what they were paying and you’re not putting that burden on people who were already here.”
(1) comment
Wow, that Nuri called out Graber in person? Guess he's not a keyboard warrior, huh?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.