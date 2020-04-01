WINCHESTER — The Winchester Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office is now accepting applications for real estate tax relief for the elderly or disabled.
Full or partial tax relief is available to homeowners who are either permanently disabled or at least 65 years old with qualifying income limits.
“The real estate tax relief program provides valuable assistance, particularly during this difficult time,” Commissioner of the Revenue Ann Burkholder said Tuesday in a media release. “Therefore, we will work with residents as best as we can regarding normal filing requirements. We encourage applicants to file as soon as possible with whatever supporting documentation they have readily available.”
People who qualified for real estate tax relief in the past have already been mailed forms for 2020, and new applications must be submitted each year. Forms are also available online at winchesterva.gov.
The 2020 qualifying levels are unchanged from last year, the release states. Applicants’ net financial worth cannot exceed $75,000, excluding the value of their principal dwelling and a one-acre or smaller lot.
The amount of a person’s tax-relief exemption will be based on his or her annual gross household income:
$0-$25,000 — 100%
$25,001-$30,000 — 75%
$30,001-$35,000 — 50%
$35,001-$40,000 — 25%
Regardless of an applicant’s qualifying level, the maximum tax-relief amount for 2020 is $1,500.
Residents are encouraged to apply as soon as possible by submitting completed forms as follows:
Mail — P.O. Box 546, Winchester, VA 22604
Fax — 540-667-8937
Email — commrevenue@winchesterva.gov
The drop box located outside the Creamery Building at 21 S. Kent St.
For assistance, call the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office at 540-667-1815 and select option six when prompted. You can also get information online at winchesterva.gov.
