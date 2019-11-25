WINCHESTER — The city has announced the following operational changes for Thanksgiving week:
Winchester government offices, the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park, and the Old Town Welcome Center will be closed Thursday and Friday.
The Winchester-Frederick County Joint Judicial Center will close at noon Wednesday and remain closed on Thursday and Friday.
The Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center on South Pleasant Valley Road will be closed on Thursday.
Winchester Transit will not operate on Thursday and Friday. Regular service will resume on Saturday.
Wednesday’s yard waste collection is canceled, and Thursday’s refuse collection will take place on Wednesday. Friday’s refuse collection will take place as scheduled.
Metered parking in downtown Winchester will be free Thursday through Sunday.
The annual Old Town Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting will be held on Dec. 2. The parade steps off at 7 p.m., starting on East Piccadilly Street and continuing onto North Braddock Street, then turning onto West Cork Street and ending at South Cameron Street. The tree lighting ceremony with Santa will be held immediately following the parade in front of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum on the Loudoun Street Mall.
Parade parking will be available on the evening of Dec. 2 in all four downtown garages for a flat fee of $5 per vehicle. However, no one will be allowed to exit the Braddock Street Autopark while the parade is underway.
For more information, visit winchesterva.gov.
