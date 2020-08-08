WINCHESTER — For the third time in a week, Rouss City Hall officials are taking steps to correct a mistake.
In documents released Thursday evening, city Treasurer Ann T. Burkholder admitted she was wrong last year to deny tax-exemption requests from two local nonprofits — Winchester Little Theatre and Shenandoah Valley Community Residences (SVCR) — and had reversed her previous decisions.
This came on the heels of City Council admitting to three recent violations of Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act and acknowledging roadblocks that limited the public’s ability to address council directly during its meetings and work sessions.
The situation regarding the requested tax exemptions began last year when Winchester Little Theatre and SVCR acquired new properties and asked for them to be exempted from the city’s annual real estate tax. Burkholder said in council documents that she denied those requests based on an opinion from a contracted attorney who advised the city following the February 2019 resignation of City Attorney Anthony Williams and before the August hiring of the Harrisonburg law firm of Litten and Sipe.
The name of the interim city attorney who provided the advice was not disclosed. During the six months between the departure of Williams and the arrival of Litten and Sipe, Winchester attorneys Robert Mitchell and Michael Bryan were both called on to represent the city’s legal interests.
When Burkholder issued her denials last year, she advised Winchester Little Theatre and SVCR they could appeal her decisions to City Council, which they did in January. Following extensive discussions, council upheld Burkholder’s rulings in May, with members stating the city cannot afford to waive any more real estate taxes.
At that time, 23% of the total properties in Winchester, with a combined value of nearly $965 million, were already tax exempt, resulting in $3.7 million in uncollected real estate taxes per year.
The majority of nonprofits and community agencies in Winchester that have tax-exempt status were awarded that designation by the Virginia General Assembly. That includes Winchester Little Theatre, which was granted an exemption in 1977, and SVCR, which earned its exemption in 1997.
For several years, City Council has asked state legislators to give localities the authority to repeal some of the tax exemptions that had previously been granted by the assembly. So far, the city has not been able to sway the legislature.
Due to the high number of tax-exempt properties already in Winchester, City Council stopped awarding additional tax exemptions to nonprofits in 2017. That ultimately led to council saying no when Winchester Little Theatre and SVCR asked that a pair of properties they had acquired last year be exempted from taxes:
Winchester Little Theatre sought a waiver for a storage facility at 17 Clark St., which has an annual tax bill of $1,157.85.
SVCR sought a waiver for a group home for adults with intellectual disabilities at 3050 Saratoga Drive, which has an annual tax bill of $3,441.93.
Following the denials, Melisa Michelsen, Winchester’s lead legal representative from Litten and Sipe, met with Burkholder to review the scope of the General Assembly’s tax-exempt declarations for Winchester Little Theatre and SVCR.
“After reviewing the language of the grants from the General Assembly, it was determined that the real property purchased by both Winchester Little Theater and Shenandoah [Valley] Community Residences Inc. should have been included in each entity’s tax-exempt designation,” Burkholder wrote in documents that will be presented to City Council on Tuesday. “Accordingly, Mrs. Burkholder sent a letter to each stating that after revisiting the issue of their tax-exempt status relating to the new property, she was reversing her denial and approving the new property as tax exempt.”
Two other nonprofits also appealed their tax-exemption denials to City Council earlier this year, and both were refused:
The Retired Clergy Housing Corporation of the Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church sought a waiver for a low-income housing facility it owns and operates at 2716 Saratoga Drive, which has an annual tax bill of $2,590.98.
AIDS Response Effort Inc. (ARE) sought a waiver for an office building at 124 W. Piccadilly St., which has an annual tax bill of $5,761.35.
As of Friday, Burkholder and council had not reversed their decisions regarding the Retired Clergy Housing Corporation and ARE.
August has been a month of setbacks for city government. Last week, City Council acknowledged it had met in closed session on three occasions — June 9, July 14 and July 28 — without allowing citizens to witness the mandatory public votes that were cast before and after each session, a violation of Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act.
On Monday, Winchester Republican mayoral candidate Danielle Bostick filed a petition for injunction against the city in Winchester General District Court, claiming City Council had made it impossible for members of the public to directly address council during the videoconference meetings it has conducted every two weeks since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March. While the city has not admitted fault, it did announce a series of measures on Wednesday that will restore the ability of citizens to make live public comments during council meetings and work sessions. A court hearing regarding Bostick’s petition is scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday.
