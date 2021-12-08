WINCHESTER — It was a somber occasion in Rouss City Hall on Tuesday afternoon as City Council’s Finance Committee held its first meeting following last week’s unexpected death of committee member and Ward 4 Councilor Judy McKiernan.
At her usual spot at the table, Deputy Clerk of Council Kerri Mellott placed a portrait of McKiernan and lit a candle in her memory.
“These are difficult times for all of us,” Mayor and committee Chairman David Smith said at the start of Tuesday’s meeting. “We wish her family well and for her to rest in peace. She will sorely be missed.”
McKiernan, 58, died Nov. 29 after reportedly suffering a heart attack at home.
Without McKiernan, the Finance Committee is down to two members — Smith and Richard Bell. However, since two people are enough to comprise a majority of the three-member committee, the panel was still allowed to issue decisions and recommendations at its meeting on Tuesday.
City Manager Dan Hoffman said it was important to hold the meeting because there were time-sensitive items on the agenda that needed to be addressed — an amended service agreement with Frederick Water, a resolution to buy property from CSX Railroad to use for stormwater management in the city’s North End — before the panel meets again in January.
“There were some things we had to move along,” Hoffman said.
The formal process for selecting McKiernan’s replacement on City Council began at 5 p.m. Sunday when the vacancy was advertised on the city’s website. That began a candidate recruitment, interview and appointment period that, according to City Code, is legally allowed to last for up to 30 days. Since council has just one meeting scheduled this month rather than its usual two, the chosen candidate’s appointment is expected to be announced during council’s next business meeting on Dec. 14.
“We’re adapting the current process the best way we can,” Hoffman said.
Anyone interested in pursuing the open seat on council must reside in Ward 4 and submit an online application at governmentjobs.com/careers/winchesterva. City Council members receive an annual stipend of $9,000.
The Ward 4 appointment will be valid until McKiernan’s four-year term, which began on Jan. 1, 2019, expires on Dec. 31, 2022. A general election for a subsequent four-year term will be held Nov. 8, and the interim councilor can campaign to keep the Ward 4 seat if he or she chooses.
Hoffman said the last time City Council had to appoint a new member due to the death of a presiding councilor was in 1969.
It has been much more common for council to make appointments due to elected councilors moving out of their districts or accepting jobs that impeded their ability to serve. The last time that happened was in November 2020 when Ward 1 Councilor Bill Wiley, a Republican, was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates. He was replaced by Democrat Richard Bell just eight days later, a move that sparked protests among some people in Winchester who believed the appointment was rushed and unfair because it didn’t allow sufficient time to submit an application.
In response to those complaints, Hoffman said council updated its appointment process in February to ensure all city residents have adequate time to apply for any pending vacancies.
“Hopefully this new process is well received,” he said.
