WINCHESTER — Three city benefactors and racial integration were the focus of the third installment in the Godfrey Miller Historic Home's annual summer lecture series on Tuesday night.
The theme of this year's series revolves around Winchester's 275th anniversary. Tuesday's lecture largely focused on the 1900s.
The stories of the three benefactors — only one of whom (Charles Broadway Rouss) actually lived in the 20th century — are well-known, particularly to Winchester children educated in the schools named for (and, in three instances, paid for by) the other two men: Judge John Handley and cabinetmaker John Kerr.
When Kerr donated $7,000 for the education of poor white children, Winchester had no schools as such, said Trish Ridgeway, former executive director of the Handley Regional Library. Classes were held wherever they could be — even in private parlors and living rooms. Kerr’s school, which opened in 1884, changed all that. The brown edifice, now used by Shenandoah University, still stands on the corner of Cameron and Cork streets.
Charles Broadway Rouss spread his money, earned over a roller-coaster career of wealth and bankruptcy, liberally. He did not simply provide the funds for the city hall on Cameron Street that bears his name. Though he resided in New York City and contributed to causes in other locales, Rouss saved his best for his “dear old town” — Rouss Day at the local fair in which he showered the populace with a seemingly endless cornucopia of cakes and goodies, a gate and fence for Mt. Hebron Cemetery, $30,000 to improve the water supply, $5,000 to the Winchester Memorial Hospital, and $5,000 to the Union Fire Hall for a new station now named for him.
A match of his generosity was always stipulated, or at least expected, but it’s questionable how much “matching” was actually made.
Handley, a native of Ireland who migrated to Scranton, Pa., also saved his best for Winchester, a city in which he never resided. Still, Winchester’s two most notable buildings — the Handley Library and Handley High School — as well as the original Douglas School sprung from his deep affection for this town, and his deep pockets.
In her discussion, Ridgeway touched on a question frequently posed about Handley: Why Winchester? She offered three explanations — failure of the Equity Improvement Co. he started in the city; a feud with the pooh-bahs of Scranton over his refusal to pour pavement in front of his hotel; and the example of the Andrew Carnegie Gifts, a sprawling benevolence Handley read about in a newspaper. The article prompted him to follow, on a smaller scale, in the footsteps of his fellow Pennsylvanian.
Ridgeway presented an enticing clue about an intriguing possibility: Did Handley and Rouss know each other, or did they at least communicate, whether directly or indirectly? They were contemporaries, it is true, but what makes a friendly or business relationship possible, said Ridgeway, is that “their projects did not overlap.”
°°°
Judy Humbert told a story about how Henry Brooks integrated Handley Library. Brooks, a well-read and educated man, was confronted by librarian Vernon Eddy even after he told Eddy the books he was carrying were for his use. The prevailing assumption in those pre-integration days was that blacks would go to the library to pick up books for white families.
Brooks and four others, Humbert said, took their case to City Council, seeking nothing less than standard library privileges for all blacks. Eddy testified to his belief that allowing blacks in Handley would precipitate raucous behavior. The Library Board saw it differently — a victory for Henry Brooks.
Integrating the schools did not come as easily. In the early ’60s, the black community, educated at the Douglas School on North Kent Street, wished to attend Handley High, where the course offerings were broader, but their requests were denied, Humbert said, by the School Board and then the State Board of Education.
But these pioneers were undaunted. After all, black and white youngsters played together in Winchester’s baseball leagues. Why couldn’t they go to school together?
The year 1962 proved pivotal. First, a judicial decision on a final plan for school integration — essentially the assignment of students — could not be based on race. The critical criteria would be geography (where a student lived) and capacity (how many pupils a school would hold). So most black students could go to Handley while some white students, by dint of geography, could be assigned to Douglas — which 34 were, so noted a July 31, 1962, article in The Star cited by Humbert.
In 1962, the first black youngsters walked into Handley as students. There were “no demonstrations and no riots,” Humbert said, as these students were reminded at home that they “represented family, church, and community. Go and make us proud.”
Humbert, a ‘65 graduate of Douglas and a former member of the city School Board, noted the boys in this initial group fit in rather easily as most were athletes. The girls had a tougher time. Humbert told the story of one such girl who wished to take a few more strenuous courses, but was told she was not “capable.” She ended up graduating Handley as a member of the National Honor Society.
While such victories were notable, there was still a lack of comfort in those early days of integration when the black students left Douglas (which closed after the 1965-66 school year) for a school where they felt, in large part, unwanted.
But they persevered, Humbert said, quoting one of the pioneers: “When we went back to our home village, we were loved and encouraged to do our best.”
°°°
The fourth and final lecture will be held at 7 p.m. today in the Woltz Pavilion at the Godfrey Miller Historic Home & Fellowship Center, 28 S. Loudoun St., on the Loudoun Street Mall. City Manager Eden Freeman and Frederick County Administrator Kris Tierney will discuss the future of the community. Cost to attend is $10 per person. Proceeds benefit programming for senior citizens at the facility.
