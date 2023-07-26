WINCHESTER — A Winchester public transit bus driver who struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk Wednesday morning was cited for failure to yield right of way to a pedestrian, according to city police.
The incident occurred at 9:49 a.m. at the intersection of West Cork and South Stewart streets, Winchester Police Department Capt. Frank Myrtle said. The bus was turning left from South Stewart Street onto West Cork Street when the the bus hit a 59-year-old Winchester woman who was in the crosswalk.
The woman was taken to a medical facility for treatment of minor injuries, Myrtle said.
The driver of the bus was a 52-year-old Winchester man. His name was not provided.
