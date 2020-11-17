WINCHESTER — Below the offices of Right at Home Winchester at 1844 Valley Ave., students and adults can take advantage of a new, free workspace that offers high-speed internet and printing services.
The 1,450-square-foot refinished basement has seven socially-distanced work stations, six of which are cubicles. Each space has a desk, but electronic devices are not provided.
A kitchen offers free coffee and water.
Peter Lawrence, owner of Right at Home Winchester, which provides people with care in their homes, said he wanted to make the workspace available during the coronavirus pandemic, especially after hearing from some of his employees that their family members can’t work or go to school from home because they lack internet access — especially in rural areas.
“This is a place where they can sit here and not be in a parking lot or sit in the cold [to access internet],” Lawrence said. “I hope it helps people.”
The workspace is open to the public weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking is available in the gravel lot next to the building. The entrance to the basement is in the back, facing the parking lot.
Visitors are asked to sign in upon entry.
Families who have children learning from home or adults working from home are encouraged to use the space.
When Lawrence purchased the building almost two years ago, he was hoping someone would rent the basement, possibly for a business. Since that hasn’t happened, he decided to invest in turning it into a safe, productive, communal space.
For now, visitors are welcome to stay as long as they want within the set hours. If demand increases, time slots and wait lists might need to be established, Lawrence said.
For more information, call 540-336-8890.
