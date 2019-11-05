WINCHESTER — City officials are adjusting the timing of select crosswalk and traffic signals in an attempt to increase pedestrian safety.
According to a media release from Winchester Communications Director Amy Simmons, the new leading pedestrian interval (LPI) timing pattern will give pedestrians a 3- to 7-second head start into crosswalks before traffic signals turn green. The intent is to allow pedestrians enough time to better establish their presence in crosswalks, especially at intersections where vehicles make a high number of left turns.
The LPI will only work if a pedestrian presses the crosswalk signal button to activate the head start procedure, the release states.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, intersections with LPIs:
Make it easier for drivers to see pedestrians in crosswalks.
Reduce right-of-way conflicts between pedestrians and vehicles.
Increase the likelihood of motorists yielding to pedestrians.
Enhance safety for pedestrians who may be slower to start into an intersection.
“The safety of our residents and visitors is a top priority, and this signal timing protocol has proven to reduce pedestrian/vehicular accidents in intersections by 60% in other localities,” City Manager Eden Freeman said in the release.
Staff from Winchester’s Public Services Department will be changing the crosswalk and traffic signal synchronization at four intersections to test the new LPI timing pattern:
This week — Cameron/Boscawen intersection.
Week of Nov. 11 — The north and south ends of the Loudoun Street Mall (Piccadilly/North Loudoun and Cork/South Loudoun intersections).
Week of Nov. 18 — Amherst/Meadow Branch intersection.
“Should this signal timing work successfully and we are pleased with the results, we will look at implementing at other intersections in the downtown area [in December and January],” Freeman said in the release. “Depending on the outcomes in these intersections, we will continue discussions regarding implementing this protocol at other intersections in the city.”
There is no cost to implement the new LPI timing pattern, the release states. For more information, visit winchesterva.gov.
